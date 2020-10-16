 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   2019 Grandfather of the Year nominee agrees to plead guilty to negligent homicide   (local10.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2020 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh he's NOT blaming everyone else anymore.

Is the family still suing the ship?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called "this nightmare" for his family."

Sheesh. Just call him Butterfingers.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh he's NOT blaming everyone else anymore.

Is the family still suing the ship?


Their lawyers probably dropped the case because the cruise line is going to go bankrupt anyways.
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Their lawyers probably dropped the case


That seems to be a trend here.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh he's NOT blaming everyone else anymore.

Is the family still suing the ship?


Not sure how they could, given the video of him sticking his head out of the window for 8 seconds before the then stuck, and dropped, his grand-daughter through it. Once that video came out, I think he knew he was screwed - no one was buying the lies any more.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let it go
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: puffy999: Oh he's NOT blaming everyone else anymore.

Is the family still suing the ship?

Not sure how they could, given the video of him sticking his head out of the window for 8 seconds before the then stuck, and dropped, his grand-daughter through it. Once that video came out, I think he knew he was screwed - no one was buying the lies any more.


I'm not sure how a lot of things, but, 2020...
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: Oh he's NOT blaming everyone else anymore.

Is the family still suing the ship?


Yes they are still suing and sticking to the story despite all the video evidence to the contrary.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.