(BBC-US)   Jesse Pinkman is cooking again   (bbc.com) divider line
MrHormel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least there's enough to share.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
400M doses, what is Indiana going to do this weekend now?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have seized their largest-ever domestic haul of methamphetamine - more than 1,000kg (2,200 pounds)."

I wonder what will happen to the 500kg of meth they confiscated.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: 400M doses, what is Indiana going to do this weekend now?


"Enough meth for every person in the US" - 2mg isn't really a "dose"
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
♬♬ O  Christmas tree O Christmas tree...♬ ♬
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heisenberg Song Subtitled in English
Youtube ZHU-G38i1rk
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The two hauls are "enough to provide a dose of meth, for every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico", a DEA chief said on Wednesday.

so this is the new stimulus package?
 
