(Engadget)   Twitter's twatted   (engadget.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it finally over?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No hack. We just suck. So we all shorted the stock, crashed the system, sold the short positions when the price cratered and we're all off to Thailand. Live long and prosper...we certainly will!"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the air smelled less like horses hit today.......
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's working now, but for some reason #VerifyCorpse is trending... and I'm not sure why
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Twitter's working.

https://twitter.com/Popehat
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lol I thought someone fixed my submission, but no, you beat me to it, subby. Nice job!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did they try turning it off and back on?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are they censoring everything now?
 
majestic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark? Twitter sucks.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
odds that trump ordered the CIA/NSA to take them down b/c they threatened his campaign account?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Did they try turning it off and back on?


Fixed, for the better of the human race,
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We can use twat, but biatchunky and pic until are still censored?

/ThisIsAnOutrage.jpg
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: We can use twat, but biatchunky and pic until are still censored?

/ThisIsAnOutrage.jpg


Huh, though piccoontil would get the filter going.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FARK Admins in panic as "headline"submissions plummet 69%.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How many twats would a twitter twat if a twat twitter could twit twats?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My account was suspended a month ago and I simply deleted the app.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Mister Buttons: We can use twat, but biatchunky and pic until are still censored?

/ThisIsAnOutrage.jpg

Huh, though piccoontil would get the filter going.


Ok dark, you have outsmarted a drunk Mr. Buttons for the evening.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: FARK Admins in panic as "headline"submissions plummet 69%.


nobody reads article anymore
if twitter is unavailable half the "headlines" will just be links to ifunny memes
 
Matt the Mechanic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oopsboom: odds that trump ordered the CIA/NSA to take them down b/c they threatened his campaign account?


He is a wanna be mob boss after all.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wejash: "No hack. We just suck. So we all shorted the stock, crashed the system, sold the short positions when the price cratered and we're all off to Thailand. Live long and prosper...we certainly will!"


Haxxord by the pigs.
 
