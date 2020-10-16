 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   After driving hundreds of miles to Florida to go to bars and strip clubs on port visit during the 2020 pandemic, sailors catch something new and exciting   (upi.com) divider line
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So rum, ventilators & the lash then.
 
Pinnacle Point [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Brits didn't catch the Florida tag thankfully.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure submarines are perfectly good for quarantining. It's not like you're in close quarters or sharing space often.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a recent study showing covid could be transmitted through seamen
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the Fark would anyone send their warships here? How farking dumb is that? They catch Covid. On the return half of the crew is incapacitated. JFC I spent 6 years in the Navy and know better than this.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't anyone think of the Strippers?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

powhound: JFC I spent 6 years in the Navy and know better than this.


The closest I got to the Navy was the grandfather I never met was in the Navy in WWII, and even I know better than this.

If your guys need shore leave, head to Bermuda or something.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A pokemon?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

powhound: Why the Fark would anyone send their warships here? How farking dumb is that? They catch Covid. On the return half of the crew is incapacitated. JFC I spent 6 years in the Navy and know better than this.


If you were in the Navy you know that the Navy isn't that smart.

/USMC vet.  We're willfully worse.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should have stuck to listening to rock 'n' roll while practicing their missile drills.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

powhound: Why the Fark would anyone send their warships here? How farking dumb is that? They catch Covid. On the return half of the crew is incapacitated. JFC I spent 6 years in the Navy and know better than this.


The UK uses Trident II SLBMs, and owns a number of them. They're serviced at a common facility, at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA, where the USN also handles their Trident II. Rather than marking missile X as UK and Y as USN, they just share from a stockpile where they know that the UK can withdraw a certain number (36, IIRC?)

So, HMS Vigilant (ship name does not check out!) either needed to offload her missiles or load them, and the place you do that is NSB Kings Bay  - and that's why there was time for the crew to fark around, because the missile technicians handle the birds, not the RN ratings. They went now because, well, it's the nuclear weapons deterrent for the United Kingdom. You do not just wait on that.

It's also why these sailors are in for a WORLD of hurt. Putting the nuclear deterrent at risk is a major no-no in the Royal Navy.

(Aside: The UK has its own warheads, so they have to go back to HMNB Clyde to load those onto the missiles, and they go there first and offload them before they go to Kings Bay to get the missiles removed.)
 
Dave2042
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

powhound: Why the Fark would anyone send their warships here? How farking dumb is that? They catch Covid. On the return half of the crew is incapacitated. JFC I spent 6 years in the Navy and know better than this.


Remember who's running Old Blighty these days...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I guess the question is why were they granted shore leave at all? I would think being confined to quarters or a quarantine barracks would be the sensible thing to do for the handful of boomers during a pandemic. I wouldn't be blaming the sailors, I'd be blaming the captain or admiral that failed to protect the asset.
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They must have not known that strip clubs in Florida aren't full nude.
 
proton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Won't anyone think of the Strippers?


Mike Tyson is.  Unfortunately he's saying his club is "clothed until further notith."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Ijy'm sure submarines are perfectly good for quarantining. It's not like you're in close quarters or sharing space often.


At least they will quickly get herd immunity.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dave2042: powhound: Why the Fark would anyone send their warships here? How farking dumb is that? They catch Covid. On the return half of the crew is incapacitated. JFC I spent 6 years in the Navy and know better than this.

Remember who's running Old Blighty these days...
[Fark user image 400x574]


yup.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe they all visited Natalie's Port, man.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chawco: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Ijy'm sure submarines are perfectly good for quarantining. It's not like you're in close quarters or sharing space often.

At least they will quickly get herd immunity.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For some reason my first thought was scurvy.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: For some reason my first thought was scurvy.


Need some OJ with that lap dance
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HMS_Vig​i​lant_(S30)
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lots of positive news lately.
 
