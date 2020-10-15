 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Woman is concerned that the whole state will smell like marijuana   (abc15.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It smells like Christmas!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tobacco is cool tho.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because her neighbors are medical marijuana cardholders, Moore said her property management company and city code enforcement staff have told her there is nothing they can do, as long as the residents are using the cannabis inside their homes.

Really? Is there an exception for the Medicinal part? Because the last apartment I lived in had a rule against smoking on the property.

/Not a super-enforced rule, mind
//Which might have caused issues if they tried to boot someone for it.
///And I'm pretty sure they would have tried to boot someone for it if they were smoking in the unit.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only if she is truly lucky. Many worse things to smell.
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You say that like it's a bad thing.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Because her neighbors are medical marijuana cardholders, Moore said her property management company and city code enforcement staff have told her there is nothing they can do, as long as the residents are using the cannabis inside their homes.

Really? Is there an exception for the Medicinal part? Because the last apartment I lived in had a rule against smoking on the property.

/Not a super-enforced rule, mind
//Which might have caused issues if they tried to boot someone for it.
///And I'm pretty sure they would have tried to boot someone for it if they were smoking in the unit.


In Denver the cops have these "sniffer guns" that measure the amount of smell you're releasing.

Too much stink, you get a warning to change out your filters or get better ones. Do it again and you get fined.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

skatedrifter: In Denver the cops have these "sniffer guns" that measure the amount of smell you're releasing.

Too much stink, you get a warning to change out your filters or get better ones. Do it again and you get fined.


I've heard this.  I've also heard no one has ever reached the odor level that would violate the sniff test.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, because if pot is legal, pepole who never smoked it will start smoking it, and people who already smoke it will smoke lots more. EVERYONE will be smoking pot EVERYWHERE!!!11!
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, it won't, lady.

You just have assholes for neighbors.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like Agnes needs a bong hit.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GREATEST  >  LEAST
__________________________________
Actual Skunks > Perceived Skunks
Tobacco > Marijuana
Exhaust Smell > Marijuana
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And there was a little blurb about the heavily-Mormon suburb of Gilbert, which I'm moving the heck out of in a few days, passing an ordinance to prevent a ballot proposition that hasn't even been passed by the voters, of going effect in the town.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish the country could get past decriminalization and go straight to legalizing.  I think either candidate accepting legalizing would boost them greatly

I dont partake but I still dont get why they haven't moved past it
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People without medical cards won't be allowed to smoke weed in their apartments any more than they can smoke cigarettes. I thought this was going to be about the stench of growing operations which I've read can be pretty horrible. Like living next to a chicken operation.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also it seems like she and her neighbors could find some middle ground and go 50/50 edibles and smoking to reduce the smell.
 
Chevello
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm downwind of my pot smoking neighbor and some evenings I have to tell him to cool it because the skunk stench of it is blowing into my daughter's second floor room.

If he'd just go to the other side of the house with it I'm sure it would fade out before it got here, but nooooo, he's gotta stand there between the houses and toke away hacking and coughing like an amateur.

So I get where she's coming from, but come on.
 
151
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm interested to know what the data is on people who ACTUALLY use their medical cards for medical reasons, and what percentage of them smoke vs edibles/other ingestion.

And when I say actually use their medical cards, I mean the people that have a legit reason to use it for medical purposes, not the "my back hurts sometimes and weed helps, and I gave my doctor a hundred bucks"

/Very pro weed btw, but a LOT of people used the medical "loophole" to be able to legally grow and smoke, probably more than actual patients
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
potguide.comView Full Size
college kids figured this out a long time ago
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chevello: I'm downwind of my pot smoking neighbor and some evenings I have to tell him to cool it because the skunk stench of it is blowing into my daughter's second floor room.


my across the street neighbor and his wife smoke; some mornings i'll be out walking the dog at say, 6-630AM and smell cigarette smoke and think, ".....nothing like a smoke at 6 godamn AM to make you feel alive...."  nighttime is common too.

we had some neighbors that lived a legit .....100yards away, point to point.  3-4 houses down.  They were really nice people, young hippies.  Huge Phish fans.  we never socialized per se but we'd chat at the mailbox or say hi when we saw each other.  anyways, they reeked of patchouli.  there were times when I'd be in my backyard and smell patchouli.  How much godamn patchouli are you wearing when i can smell it wafting in the air, 100 yards downwind?

they only lived there for about a year.  other neighbors are realtors and know the realtor that sold the house after they moved out.  supposedly the realtor said to our pals, "the house was gorgeous, and sold in no time flat, it was on the market for barely a week.  BUT.  you thought it smelled bad on the outside?  I had two cleaning crews come in and that smell was still there.  the buyers asked if we could do anything to make it go away and all we could say was, 'give it time'."
 
151
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: [potguide.com image 850x566]college kids figured this out a long time ago


And not stupid people figured out that it still stinks if you don't smoke and have a working nose

I did that when I was younger and didn't want my mom to know I was smoking, stuffed a paper towel tube full of dryer sheets. I barely finished exhaling before she started screaming ARE YOU SMOKING DRUGS UP THERE!!???
 
Korzine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: GREATEST  >  LEAST
__________________________________
Actual Skunks > Perceived Skunks
Tobacco > Marijuana
Exhaust Smell > Marijuana


Do you smoke? I find many marijuana smokers are so noseblind to the oder they have no clue how bad it actually smells anymore. Yes, it's worse than tobacco and exhaust.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chevello: I'm downwind of my pot smoking neighbor and some evenings I have to tell him to cool it because the skunk stench of it is blowing into my daughter's second floor room.

If he'd just go to the other side of the house with it I'm sure it would fade out before it got here, but nooooo, he's gotta stand there between the houses and toke away hacking and coughing like an amateur.

So I get where she's coming from, but come on.


Sorry dude, I'm getting over a head cold.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Korzine: Somaticasual: GREATEST  >  LEAST
__________________________________
Actual Skunks > Perceived Skunks
Tobacco > Marijuana
Exhaust Smell > Marijuana

Do you smoke? I find many marijuana smokers are so noseblind to the oder they have no clue how bad it actually smells anymore. Yes, it's worse than tobacco and exhaust.


Still smells but greatly reduced the range of the smell especially if used by a window
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Welcome to Portland.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
everyone has an opinion...
i like the smell of a nice fire,
the smell of marijuana is OK,
i hate the smell of cigarettes.
and i am against the legalization of marijuana.
just my opinion and i put it on no one else.
 
