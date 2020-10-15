 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   People who totally nailed their Halloween costumes   (boredpanda.com) divider line
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Steve Martin
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who is the kid in #1 supposed to be?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's a crucified Jesus costume let me know I can't look at 50 pictures, I have to get to the gym.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: who is the kid in #1 supposed to be?


ok, kid from UP, got it
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going as Charlie Manson Brown this year.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is nobody being a sexy... this year?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 565x659]


Those are hot dogs. ARMOR hot dogs.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old school Killer Bee, and if I see any Murder Hornets I'm gonna kick their asses.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Is nobody being a sexy... this year?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

There are some ladies that may question you about your pube situation, Ma'am.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#50: If you have to explain it, you failed.

The rest are fantastic
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Is nobody being a sexy... this year?


Did you see the morticia?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Halloween a friend and I wound up in Buffalo, New York for a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The theater that was holding it has a sign that said anyone in Halloween costume got in for free. Well, we were not in costume but we swapped wallets while we were waiting in line to get carded (they were serving beer). When we got up there the guy said, "$5 each" (or whatever the amount was), but we said, "We're in costume!" I then handed him "my ID" (which was that of my friend). While he was looking at it and me and my friend, my friend handed him "his ID." The guy found it funny enough that he only charged us half price to get in.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wireds of years past...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 565x659]


Oh, so funny.

Geez, what do some people use for brains?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 565x659]


Maybe some day costumes such as these would be looked upon like the BlackFace costumes of times past.
 
Number 216 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OMG, Karen, & her kid. To damn funny
 
Cythraul
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Wireds of years past...


[Fark user image image 850x1285]

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image image 847x1271]


I hope you didn't have to wear any of those costumes for long, because boy do they look uncomfortable.  Amusing, but uncomfortable.   Especially "the claw."
 
whitroth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x805]
There are some ladies that may question you about your pube situation, Ma'am.


I dunno why? She's gorgeous, and her costume's brilliant.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fat boy: [pbs.twimg.com image 549x680]
Steve Martin


Stupid costume. Doesn't even look like him.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 565x659]


Crappy hobo costume.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Is nobody being a sexy... this year?


Girls's Costume Warehouse
Youtube V4rUiV_Hh74
 
Nidiot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whitroth: SBinRR: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x805]
There are some ladies that may question you about your pube situation, Ma'am.

I dunno why? She's gorgeous, and her costume's brilliant.


See fark headline: People have a problem with new statue because...no pubes
 
whitroth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nidiot: whitroth: SBinRR: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x805]
There are some ladies that may question you about your pube situation, Ma'am.

I dunno why? She's gorgeous, and her costume's brilliant.

See fark headline: People have a problem with new statue because...no pubes


Ok, I *really* don't understand your comment. Which fark headline? All I see is "people who really nailed their costumes." And what "new statue" are you talking about?
 
