(New York Daily News)   NYC lawyers are claiming anyone walking should know sidewalks are dangerous, as Architect is just crushed by the news   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I grew up just outside Manhattan, in all those years it really, never occurred to me, outside of 9/11, that I could be brained by building facade.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Death From Above 1979 - Blood On Our Hands (Official Video)
Youtube pZNQNELfd0g
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
died last year

She missed 2020? Lucky
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yup, happens all the time.
 
scalpod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What exactly is the point of having building codes then?
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
New York City putting the interests of building owners above residents. Shocking.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scalpod: What exactly is the point of having building codes then?


Obviously to provide income from bribes for the building inspectors.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Their "dangerous sidewalks" argument is thinner than a hoofer's wallet.
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not a good look, NYC.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Their "dangerous sidewalks" argument is thinner than a hoofer's wallet.


hmmm. yer local twang is lost on the rest of the world.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was a yearly ritual, flying back to Chicago for Christmas. A puckering 8pm landing at Midway on the 24th over my grandparent's old houses, that long Orange line to downtown, and then the Indiana Jonesish slip and slide across the sidewalk while watching out for sheets of ice sliding off of buildings trying to make the last train out of Northwest Station.
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We had a woman here (Chicago) who was killed by a falling pane of glass while walking in the Loop with her toddler. She was nearly decapitated. Case settled out of court for $18 million. This NYC case is ridiculously sad. I can't believe they're even trying to victim blame this woman.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the Indian gods are spreading their version of karma a little wide.

Just because the woman was employed by Trump a couple of times for his 'temples', doesn't mean she needs to be *literally* struck down.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is a stupidity of GOP / libertarians
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Billy Bathsalt: Their "dangerous sidewalks" argument is thinner than a hoofer's wallet.

hmmm. yer local twang is lost on the rest of the world.


Now, he's not a big City lawyer, or any kind of lawyer, or even a resident of the city, but he sure knows about wallets
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The worst thing might be that the lawyers are right.
 
mjg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Interesting Story:
An old friend owns a renown antique shop in NYC specialising in high-end items. He got his business started back in the early 80s with a similar accident. A bust (or gargoyle) fell of a building in Manhattan and killed a person. The City mandated strict upgrades/fines for old buildings as such to fix/retain such artistic reliefs. 

Well, buildings just cut off and removed the exterior artwork because of costs. My old friend caught wind of this early on and went around buying up all of these works for next to nothing. He was furious the buildings were doing this. But the works were saved. Many pieces have sold into art collections. Sometimes I'll see one of the pieces he saved, bust/gargoyle, in various films and tv shows.
 
