 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   "They should not be in a shelter". And now they're not, as 21-year-old feline siblings Leon and Nikita find their furever home just in time for a happy Caturday   (people.com) divider line
413
    More: Caturday  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 17 Oct 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



413 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello Caturday!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]


So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....


Hold Old86 close and let them know they are loved and that when the veil lifts it is ok to step thru.
I will hold you and your husband in my heart as I send strength and comfort to you
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mulder and Scully say hello:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]


So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....

Hold Old86 close and let them know they are loved and that when the veil lifts it is ok to step thru.
I will hold you and your husband in my heart as I send strength and comfort to you


Beautifully said.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]


So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For those of you not on FB and not up to date on ALIEN...She has passed her final exams and is now a full fledged RN!!!!!(now think just how far this little lady has progressed!)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]


So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....


Maybe a baby monitor? Help you have a bit more peace. It's really wonderful that you are able to do this for them.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

pxlboy: Mulder and Scully say hello:

[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]


Majestic floof!
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pickles was very suspicious of me, and hid under the bed.  The last day I was watching him, he let me pet him briefly, and I guess I'll call that a win.  This picture really doesn't do justice to his floofy chonkitude, and yes, he is on a diet.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ty is at least half Siamese according to his meow and behavior.  I also think he was the one who pooped on the floor.  I think that may have been because he likes people, and I was only there for about 45 minutes each day.  However, his humans are back now, so he should be happier now that he has people to meow at.

I have Monday off, hooray for a long weekend!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]


So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....


I forgot if I asked this, but have you talked to a hospice provider to see what they can do to support you remotely? I know you said that FIL doesn't want strangers (i.e., nurses) coming into the house, but maybe there's a way they could write prescriptions for anti-anxiety meds or something to make the time they have left a little more comfortable?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]


So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: ...

Maybe a baby monitor? Help you have a bit more peace. It's really wonderful that you are able to do this for them.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
So, things have been emotionally rough over here.  Old86 has been declining recently, they're now delusional more that 80% of the time, seeing their parents, and using "journeying language".  Sasha and Diamond are insisting on keeping Old86 company almost all the time. Any time they drift off to sleep, I'm in there every five minutes watching for breathing....Been There Done That in past.
Gentle Loving Scritchies to Old86.
Listen to/Watch Virtual Sweet Adelines 75th Convention on Another Channel, as me is one.
i.imgur.comView Full Size

9.15.14 captionation of 11.2.12 Zazzle graphic, which as photo was convertible into Postage Stamp I did so.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks everyone.

I finally got through to hubby about how important starting the process is.  We're getting the ball rolling.

Here's Diamond keeping an eye on his human
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: pxlboy: Mulder and Scully say hello:

[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]

Majestic floof!


She's a little ham
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And, for the Charlie fans out there, here's a picture of that fine, fat lizard!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Thanks everyone.

I finally got through to hubby about how important starting the process is.  We're getting the ball rolling.

Here's Diamond keeping an eye on his human
[Fark user image 422x750]


Who's a good boy??
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

pxlboy: Mulder and Scully say hello:

[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]


That's a tummy worth rubbing!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: And, for the Charlie fans out there, here's a picture of that fine, fat lizard!

[Fark user image 425x239]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......


I'm so sorry.
My father has been "gone" for several years now.
It hurts just thinking about it.
I hate thinking: At what point is it just not life anymore?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......


Glad you were able to let some of your grief out. It might be time to see about more intensive care for them, day and night? Also, it might be worth having Dad checked for UTI, I have heard many tales of mental issues being made worse by that. And it's quite common. I know it's hard, but it is good that you can check up on them.

((Hug))
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......

I'm so sorry.
My father has been "gone" for several years now.
It hurts just thinking about it.
I hate thinking: At what point is it just not life anymore?


I have asked that question to myself and me and my son, who lives there (hes a saint).  Both of us have come to the conclusion that at a certain point, it's better for it to end.   I used to feel bad about thinking that, but that time is in the rearview mirror.

They aren't there any more, particularly my mom.  My dad has lucid times, but they've started getting shorter and shorter lately.  He finally got diagnosed with Alzheimer's about a year ago as well.  We are just trying to keep them comfortable and out of a home till it's time.  My son doesn't want them to go, to die at home, but if it goes on, I may go ahead so he can get on with his life.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......

Glad you were able to let some of your grief out. It might be time to see about more intensive care for them, day and night? Also, it might be worth having Dad checked for UTI, I have heard many tales of mental issues being made worse by that. And it's quite common. I know it's hard, but it is good that you can check up on them.

((Hug))


We have a day caretaker that comes in 6x10 every week.  They don't have a lot of money, but do have long term care insurance.  Dad has been getting paid for the last two years, but those jackals over at Prudential are fighting us over mom.  In a few months, I think, we can get her approved.  Then we can have a caretaker 24×7.  Me, my don, and my brother are picking up the slack.  I pay my son too, out of my own pocket.  I'm making amends......
 
professional_vampire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......

Glad you were able to let some of your grief out. It might be time to see about more intensive care for them, day and night? Also, it might be worth having Dad checked for UTI, I have heard many tales of mental issues being made worse by that. And it's quite common. I know it's hard, but it is good that you can check up on them.

((Hug))


I can attest to the power of the UTI to cause the mind to revolt...from personal experience!  I spent 4 days in the hospital a few months ago because of a UTI run amok, and when I first took the ambulance ride to the ER, I don't remember anything about it or my first 12 hours at the ER, including two CAT scans, 8 IV attempts, and one urinary catheter.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Alright who has seen lemurtx???

King Julian stolen from zoo
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

professional_vampire: tigerose: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......

Glad you were able to let some of your grief out. It might be time to see about more intensive care for them, day and night? Also, it might be worth having Dad checked for UTI, I have heard many tales of mental issues being made worse by that. And it's quite common. I know it's hard, but it is good that you can check up on them.

((Hug))

I can attest to the power of the UTI to cause the mind to revolt...from personal experience!  I spent 4 days in the hospital a few months ago because of a UTI run amok, and when I first took the ambulance ride to the ER, I don't remember anything about it or my first 12 hours at the ER, including two CAT scans, 8 IV attempts, and one urinary catheter.


Yea my mom had one back in 2018 and had a full on psychotic break.  Luckily I was able to help her through it as they signed me on as primary POA only about three months before.  My dad doesnt appear to have uti symptoms.  His Parkinson's does this to him, more so in the past few months
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 640x640]
For those of you not on FB and not up to date on ALIEN...She has passed her final exams and is now a full fledged RN!!!!!(now think just how far this little lady has progressed!)


ZOMG!
That's fantastic!
Please pass on our prouds and happies!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"They should not be in a shelter"

d13ezvd6yrslxm.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Not in a museum either......

/first thing I thought of........
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy birthday leepj!!!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Booboo being Beatuifil BooBoo......
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 375x750]

Crotch Puppy (the Goober Pea) says hi.

Otera, I know where you're coming from.  Been doing the night shift off and on with my dad over at their house in the last week or so.  He has advanced Parkinson's and he's been hallucinating more lately.  Trying to get out of the house following imaginary people, etc.

Was over there yesterday at lunch with mom and dad, and both were on their own plane of reality.  Mom has vascular dementia and has been getting worse as well.   I held the pain in till last night, was watching that Disney flick about Dia de Los muertos last night and I lost it and bawled my eyes out like a baby.  I'm losing them.......


It is so hard to watch a loved one slowly wind down. You can see the flame of life grow weaker...down to a glow at the base of the wick. You know, soon, a small swirl of smoke will signal the spirit has moved to the next...whatever you call it.
All we can do is reassure them that our love will go with them. And their love will always remain with you.
Even if it doesn't appear they are listening speak to them of your love. And give them permission to travel ahead of you, it will help both of you.
(((hugs)))
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sweet!

/Thank goodness for Caturday and Woofday Wetnose Wednesday to keep us sane
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
GAHH!!  Finally, finished work!

Happy Pursday from the Cabbage Patch.  And plenty of conga rats to our own beloved Alien for her successful ascending to the exalted ranks of the professional enema givers - the RNs.

Let the LOLing begin...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: pxlboy: Mulder and Scully say hello:

[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]

That's a tummy worth rubbing!


They both love the belly rubs :D
 
Displayed 50 of 413 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.