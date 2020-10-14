 Skip to content
(Comic Sands)   Pro-life, former Idaho GOP Governor candidate, arrested for murder of a 12-year old girl. The murder happened in 1984   (comicsands.com)
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess it's true... the wheels of justice do turn slowly
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The investigation with him has been ongoing for quite some time.

Glad to see that theyve made an arrest. Also glad that he isnt being granted bail during his extradition hearing.

Hope this asshole never sees the sun again
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise, another Christian: "He promised in his 2018 gubernatorial campaign to "defund abortion" and return Idaho to the God of the Bible and Constitutional principles."

Fark user imageView Full Size


This 'God' sure has a big influence on sexual predators.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take this to mean the authorities are closing in on Glen Beck.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're more pro-embryo than pro-life, so it's not surprising he killed a child. It's kind of a funny, but common misnomer in that group of unapologetically evil, scumbag, human garbage people.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pankey of Idaho, has been arrested and charged with her murder as well as several other crimes connected to her disappearance.

That's all well and good, but I hope they realize that Hankey was responsible for half of this stuff

/sorry
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rex Rammell?   Oh please....reads article...damn, so close.

So glad they finally found the poor girl's body.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude left DNA everywhere....
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
intentionally inserted himself in the investigation many times... claiming to have knowledge of the crime

Is exactly how not to get away with a crime.

/enjoy your jail
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look how long this bastard walked fee after this crime. How many other children did he molest/kill..? How many right wing law enforcement and political authorities closed an eye to his crimes?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welp....what's that QAnon?    I can't hear you.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be clear, GOP Governor primary candidate (and was the "Constitution Party" candidate before that).  Came in 5th with 1.7% of the vote (https://ballotpedia.org/Steve_Pankey​ ).

Literally just about anyone can run in a primary, doesn't mean they are very serious.

Seems like the Idaho version of this guy by me:  https://ballotpedia.org/Tommy_Sc​hrader (although because our Dem's have given up so much in this district, he was actually able to be the candidate in 2016).
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Look how long this bastard walked fee after this crime. How many other children did he molest/kill..? How many right wing law enforcement and political authorities closed an eye to his crimes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sheesh, I was only 13 myself when that happened. She'd be about 48 if she were still alive.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder what his QAnon nickname was?
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
64% of Idaho residents are murderers.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: intentionally inserted himself in the investigation many times... claiming to have knowledge of the crime

Is exactly how not to get away with a crime.

/enjoy your jail


Yeah. Did this dude never see Colombo?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: 64% of Idaho residents are murderers.


The remaining 36% are potatoes.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: dothemath: 64% of Idaho residents are murderers.

The remaining 36% are potatoes.


Or they just haven't gotten around to it yet.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GOP: The True Child Killers
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scalpod: stoli n coke: dothemath: 64% of Idaho residents are murderers.

The remaining 36% are potatoes.

Or they just haven't gotten around to it yet.


Oh theyve gotten around to it alright.
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: [Fark user image 195x300]


There are groups of folks in eastern Washington who want to secede along with parts of Idaho and Utah.

I guess they're planning on calling their new state Utardaho.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rudemix: I wonder what his QAnon nickname was?


EZ Mac.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Surprise, another Christian: "He promised in his 2018 gubernatorial campaign to "defund abortion" and return Idaho to the God of the Bible and Constitutional principles."

[Fark user image 489x356]

This 'God' sure has a big influence on sexual predators.


Random Anonymous Blackmail: intentionally inserted himself in the investigation many times... claiming to have knowledge of the crime

Is exactly how not to get away with a crime.

/enjoy your jail


These Christians believe their own bullshiat.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now if the Dominican government could extradite  Rush Limbaugh..
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Typical right wing hypocrite.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boondock3806: I'll take this to mean the authorities are closing in on Glen Beck.


One wonders if they will ever solve the rape and murder of that girl in 1990 committed by Glenn Beck, allegedly.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He killed her before she could have an abortion
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hlehmann: Typical right wing hypocrite.


And thats what hurts the most.

I'd feel better if he just said "Look I know its not 'politically correct' or whatever to kill little girls but I just like it, ok?"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alphax: Sheesh, I was only 13 myself when that happened. She'd be about 48 if she were still alive.


She wouldn't have slept with you then and she wouldn't have slept with you now.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So...he aborted her in the 51st trimester
 
