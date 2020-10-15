 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Driver earns $1,192 ticket and two points on his license for ignoring the signs, signs, everywhere the signs. HUH   (wcax.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those signs are just for the amateurs. We professionals can go wherever we want.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
clearly posted signs warning against trucks

A picture of said sign might be helpful. If it is marked "No" then is not subject to interpretation.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Smuggler's Notch sounds like something Richard Gere and a Gerbil.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Those signs are just for the amateurs. We professionals can go wherever we want.


11foot8 would like a word.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just posted this in another thread, but it works here too:

One of the biggest things I've learned as an adult is that literally nobody follows the rules.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I just posted this in another thread, but it works here too:

One of the biggest things I've learned as an adult is that literally nobody follows the rules.


"The moment you grow up is when you realize the people in charge don't always know what they're doing."
 
belmartian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smuggler's Notch is a family friendly resort. Been there many times in past summers. To get there you have to drive on the mentioned road in the article through the notch (used by smuggler's long ago). It can be terrifying since it is a two lane road that narrows to one lane. Several sharp 90 degree (at least) turns. No way a truck can make it. The road is closed in the winter because snow plowed to the side of the road narrows it to the point a bicycle couldn't get through it. Good times at the resort. Kids loved it.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Following GPS or Google maps, probably. That's usually what gets dumb truckers in trouble. That and ignoring the farking signs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then they panic and really mess things up:

Driver Fails at Low Bridge U-Turn - USA Truck
Youtube OJ8WKscGo8I
 
ingo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: clearly posted signs warning against trucks

A picture of said sign might be helpful. If it is marked "No" then is not subject to interpretation.


It says "Tractor Trailers Prohibited"

There's a single signpost on the right side of a two lane road with three signs on it.  the top one is an orange "Notice" sign.  The middle has a sillouhette with a red circle and diagonal line across the tractor trailer image,and the bottom one has the text above.

I could easily see an eejit checking out their GPS and blowing past this sign without noticing it, or maybe just following a GPS into the fail zone.

This time of year the road would be lined with leaf peepers parked on both sides.  It's barely two cars wide at the best of times.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I couldn't find the sign where the prohibition starts but i'm not checking the entire road. This is at the start.
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I just posted this in another thread, but it works here too:

One of the biggest things I've learned as an adult is that literally nobody follows the rules.


When I'm on the road I just count on every single person I meet to act out of self-interest and for them to make the absolute dumbest, most dangerously stupid decisions because they're super important and nobody else matters.

So far I have yet to be disappointed.

I'm not saying it's a philosophy.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

belmartian: Smuggler's Notch is a family friendly resort. Been there many times in past summers. To get there you have to drive on the mentioned road in the article through the notch (used by smuggler's long ago). It can be terrifying since it is a two lane road that narrows to one lane. Several sharp 90 degree (at least) turns. No way a truck can make it. The road is closed in the winter because snow plowed to the side of the road narrows it to the point a bicycle couldn't get through it. Good times at the resort. Kids loved it.


In Oregon, people will cut the locks on gates that are placed across "roads" that are impassible in the winter, just because the holy google says to go that way.  They also get stuck in the snow and freeze to death.
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 564x680]

I couldn't find the sign where the prohibition starts but i'm not checking the entire road. This is at the start.


Where's the problem?

While t may be true that VT108 IS NOT A THROUGH, *but* this ROUTE (is) FOR TRACTOR TRAILERS, so just keep going, it'll be fine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do This, Don't do that, Can't you read the signnns?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scalpod: Xai: [Fark user image 564x680]

I couldn't find the sign where the prohibition starts but i'm not checking the entire road. This is at the start.

Where's the problem?

While t may be true that VT108 IS NOT A THROUGH, *but* this ROUTE (is) FOR TRACTOR TRAILERS, so just keep going, it'll be fine.


He wasn't hauling tractors or any other kind of farm equipment. DISQUALIFIED
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A professional driver ignoring warning signs? I for one am shocked by this unheard of behavior.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

belmartian: Smuggler's Notch is a family friendly resort. Been there many times in past summers. To get there you have to drive on the mentioned road in the article through the notch (used by smuggler's long ago). It can be terrifying since it is a two lane road that narrows to one lane. Several sharp 90 degree (at least) turns. No way a truck can make it. The road is closed in the winter because snow plowed to the side of the road narrows it to the point a bicycle couldn't get through it. Good times at the resort. Kids loved it.


Don't go to europe if you think that's a bad road.

Fark user imageView Full Size


While not the worst, certainly one of the busiest - yes this is a 2 way road, yes you regularly have to reverse and yes people do try and take campers up it with irritating regularity.

Hardknott pass if you're interested - nice roman fort up there.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: A professional driver ignoring warning signs? I for one am shocked by this unheard of behavior.


A professional driver? Never.

A three week wonder whose sum total of previous driving experience is in mom's Honda? Happens all the time.
 
