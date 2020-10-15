 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   King Julien stolen from the San Francisco Zoo. I blame the Foosa   (sfgate.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be returned, someone just needed him for a few days.  As the saying goes, never a lemur or borrower be.

Though it seems rather ambiguous about borrowing a lemur.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it wasn't stolen, they just moved it.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is... "WHO LET THE LEMUR OUT? (Who? Who-who-who?)"
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Its probably on a Twinkies and Big-K Grape Soda run.  It will come back once the sugar buzz wear out.
/frink
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: Perhaps it wasn't stolen, they just moved it.


I Like To Move It (Original Video) Madagascar HD
Youtube hdcTmpvDO0I
 
IncestingApe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
you blame the foosa I blame the horny zebra
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's spelled "fossa", failmitter.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/"The fossa is known to eviscerate its larger lemur prey"
//yikes
 
fallingcow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Inconsolable.

/ Though, to be fair, that's his usual state.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The raiding of the zoos to feed the hungry has begun.
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kids dig lemurs. And this was an old one. Fark whoever grabbed it.

SF zoo is pretty cool if you're into that sort of thing. I'm guessing they don't show the feeding of the big cats any more, but damb, that will leave an impression on a young kid.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.