(Daily Mail)   Criminal mastermind attempts to smuggle 2 pounds of gold in his ass   (dailymail.co.uk)
42
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

42 Comments
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's some heavy sh*t, maaan.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: that's some heavy sh*t, maaan.


Well, that's it for this thread.

<click>
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This photo wasn't necessary.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I walk funny too & I don't have any gold stuck in my azz either!!!!
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that little piece was the last one passed.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she has one of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This photo wasn't necessary.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x694]


I thought it would be less consigue dense gold is. That's about $60,000 of crap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A flashdrive holding $2 million worth of cryptocurrency would be a lot less discomforting for your butthole during such a journey.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Criminal ASS-termind. Am I right?
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Au shiat you got busted.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: that's some heavy sh*t, maaan.


Not the heaviest, but denser than most.  A two flusher, at least.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbshiats. You hide it in batteries. Solid, or gold sheet rolled into tubes to hide the Xray signature if you are smuggling diamonds as well. Who the hell taught them to smuggle?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dudes the bad guy in a gay porno James Bond spoof.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Show: Shampoo
Youtube M_fqI_bLpRc

(nsfw language)
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This photo wasn't necessary.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x694]


There is always that little hanger-on, isn't there.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 400x174]


If there was no picture of Christopher Walken I was going to post one.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rave reviews for the new hit book: Pounded In The Butt By The Two Pounds In My Butt.
NYT: This is undoubtedly a book.
The Guardian: He said "pound" and "butt" twice.
Fox News: shiat, they're on to us!

fragMasterFlash: A flashdrive holding $2 million worth of cryptocurrency would be a lot less discomforting for your butthole during such a journey.


i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must've been Hugh Hewitt.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's never your gold. It's an gold.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be fair, a 20% import tax is sort of a pain in the ass.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bet he was shiatting bricks when caught.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Only in this calendar year could Midas and Mierdas intersect so elegantly.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [i.pinimg.com image 570x399]


way, way up your ass.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't if I agree with going with those shapes.
But I guess it would have cost more to mold specific shapes
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Rave reviews for the new hit book: Pounded In The Butt By The Two Pounds In My Butt.
NYT: This is undoubtedly a book.
The Guardian: He said "pound" and "butt" twice.
Fox News: shiat, they're on to us!

fragMasterFlash: A flashdrive holding $2 million worth of cryptocurrency would be a lot less discomforting for your butthole during such a journey.

[i.gr-assets.com image 297x475]


good old Chuck has a title for anything.
 
drayno76
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Congratulations! It's a 2020!
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drayno76: [i.imgflip.com image 500x570]


That is gold.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yup, this thread too:

One of the biggest things I've learned as an adult is that literally nobody follows the rules.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DAT AZZ!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Au shiat you got busted.


Underrated comment.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
India?

*reads article*

Yep, India. I daresay a lot of weddings of late have had gold that spent time in some guy's ass
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This photo wasn't necessary.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x694]


They even kinda look like flat, shiny turds.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What an idiot. I've flown into Kerala many times. Smuggling stuff into India is the easiest thing ever. Fifty bucks US slipped to each customs officer you meet and a hundred bucks to their supervisor and I could smuggle anything I wanted into the country. Hell of a lot easier than trying to smuggle stuff up my ass. Just put it in the suitcase and when the customs officer stops you peel off 50 bucks in US dollars and hand it to the agent and say "does this cover the import fees"?

Literally everything in India runs on bribes.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ScrimBoy: Approves:
[Fark user image image 220x166]


Was going to say that's a great way to have an unfortunate smelting accident.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.