People have a problem with new statue because...no pubes
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No matter who made it, no matter how Medusa was represented, someone would complain.

I don't know what to say really.  Artists always put their own personal interests, tastes, and perspectives into their art.  The work itself looks well executed, the artist clearly has technical talent.  The piece was created by a man, and may reflect his personal tastes, but on the other hand he's not representing anything that many women have voluntarily done to themselves, even entirely independent of male interest in numerous cases.
Perhaps a work intended to represent the triumph of women over a male aggressor should have been created by a woman, but even if it had been or if the artist had remained anonymous, I expect the depiction of a nude woman, even one in a tables-turned homage to a piece of classical artwork, would have proven controversial.  The use of nudity juxtaposed against the subject of sexual exploitation of women would probably elicit criticism regardless.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's just no pleasing millennials
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.


You wouldn't think you could upgrade the idea of vagina dentata to be more NOPE, but you would be wrong.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And why isnt there a butt plug?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.


I imagine that waxing off the snake pubes was not a pleasant experience.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.


Well......      Maybe

Love Me Like a Reptile
Youtube iIGG1zHECOI


Maybe not.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As this is the Daily Mail, I'll bet nobody has in actuality complained, or they hired someone to complain.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grokca: thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.

I imagine that waxing off the snake pubes was not a pleasant experience.


"I kept cutting one off and two would grow back!  She said she had been using a hydrating body wash, the biatch!"
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: There's just no pleasing millennials idiots who don't like art and Russian bots that artificially amplify controversial hashtags on twitter.


FTFY

/is technically a millennial
//is rather pleased with this statue
///knows women who shave of their own personal preference, why can't Medusa's preferences be left in peace?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know a bunch of younger people who would be a bit confused about why anyone would want pubes on there.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My figure drawing instructor said pubes/no pubes was up to us, but that the form of the body is what we're studying, not the form of the hair.  I think it's a nice statue.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't Medusa supposed to be so hideous that her visage caused people to be struck dead? When did that change to 'sexy lady with snake-hair'?
 
mudpants
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's take a vote.  Everyone votes with a picture of their own personal landscaping.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's specifically a twist on an existing sculpture.
No one's asking where Perseus's pubes are.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: No matter who made it, no matter how Medusa was represented, someone would complain.



Ban all art.  Problem solved.  Artists are non essential people.  They should be on lockdown and welded into their homes.  Until the virus (possibly all viruses) are eliminated.  With only essential people out and about, when doing essential things.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/Never thought Medusa would have an innie. I expected snakes.....
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Wasn't Medusa supposed to be so hideous that her visage caused people to be struck dead? When did that change to 'sexy lady with snake-hair'?


It IS Halloween season, so..."And Frog" rules apply, I suppose.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meh. Got me hard.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mudpants: Let's take a vote.  Everyone votes with a picture of their own personal landscaping.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Wasn't Medusa supposed to be so hideous that her visage caused people to be struck dead? When did that change to 'sexy lady with snake-hair'?


Hard to say.  While the texts say she was ugly, virtually every depiction of her - including Greek and Roman art - show her as either plain or pretty.  There are some Ugly Medusi, but they aren't the standard image.  So, even the people who originated the "ugly woman" story didn't really show her like that.  It probably came down to artists preferred to make pretty women instead of ugly ones.  And since literacy was vanishingly rare, the images would shape public consciousness more than a story read by only a select few.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
biatch, biatch, biatch.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been getting into pube topiary like a true millennial.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Loris: mudpants: Let's take a vote.  Everyone votes with a picture of their own personal landscaping.

[Fark user image 425x566]


You better take that picture down. You know how these farkers are about redheads.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So...  to appease the feminists, I suppose..

- fat medusa (although not Posiden's taste, hence no rape, no medusa)
- crotch full of snakes
- sculpted by a post-op trans pansexual virgin
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is less of an outrage than Michelangelo's David, ostensibly a Jewish guy, being uncut.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grokca: thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.

I imagine that waxing off the snake pubes was not a pleasant experience.


Certainly not for the snakes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mudpants: Let's take a vote.  Everyone votes with a picture of their own personal landscaping.


ok. Here's me and my bowling team.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a parody, I guess, for lack of a better word, of "Perseus with the Head of Medusa" and it's really completely silly. It's not even bad mythology. Pull it down.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 356x512]

/Never thought Medusa would have an innie. I expected snakes.....


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

grokca: thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.

I imagine that waxing off the snake pubes was not a pleasant experience.


Especially for the snakes.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They are probably pissed about the lack of pit hair too.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phalamir: grokca: thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.

I imagine that waxing off the snake pubes was not a pleasant experience.

"I kept cutting one off and two would grow back!  She said she had been using a hydrating body wash, the biatch!"


This is more clever than you people are giving it credit for.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thats a good sword that can cut off a stone head
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thedumbone: I mean, technically, she should have snake pubes.  I suspect that would not be well-received either.


Ahh, I see someone's been reading my greek myths fanfic.
 
mudpants
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image 265x750]
Meh. Got me hard.


Close enough ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nylter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No pubes? Seriously? Have they not looked at any ancient Greek sculptures of naked women?

Skinny? Are they blind? She's in shape and has love handles. Those legs are toned. WTF?
 
