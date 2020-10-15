 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Heineken fined for forcing pubs to buy too much of their beer. And they were only one Fark party away from a solution that would satisfy everyone   (bbc.com) divider line
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know what country this is but it doesn't matter. Heineken is lousy beer in any country.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bartender : That green beer you're peddlin' just ain't any good.
Bowtie Driver : It ain't supposed to be good! It's supposed to be bought.
Bartender : I ain't buyin'.
Bowtie Driver : Don't worry about it, pops! We won't come back.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I don't know what country this is but it doesn't matter. Heineken is lousy beer in any country.


It's way,way better on tap. Still not good mind, but not skunkier than the dorms at Humboldt.
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heineken? fark that shiat...
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Officers Clubs too?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was reliably informed years ago by a Dutch friend that Heineken is a Dutch word meaning "horse piss".  Sadly, it was not soon enough to prevent me from trying it once, to my great regret.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's not even a slap on the wrist.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

uknesvuinng: I was reliably informed years ago by a Dutch friend that Heineken is a Dutch word meaning "horse piss".  Sadly, it was not soon enough to prevent me from trying it once, to my great regret.


yeah, I don't drink beer anymore, but it is pretty skunky.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've lost my taste for heineken, I used to think it was ok but it doesn't agree with my stomach anymore.

Hoppzilla is amazing.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB: When Prohibition was ending in the US, Heineken loaded every boat they could get their hands on and sent them to the US east coast.  As they were one of the first mass supplied beers after Prohibition, this led to them gaining a massive foothold in the US.

So if you hate Heineken, you should really blame the temperance movement.
 
