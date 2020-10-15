 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Volleyball tournament, 7th grade party, karaoke bar, religious services/events, weddings. What -19 things do they have in common?   (wkrn.com) divider line
59
    More: News  
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots?
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about the shorts?

The volleyball ones...??
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
why were the 7th graders even in a karaoke bar?!?
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Take my breath away?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kids who "didn't wanna go anyway" now vindicated
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Balls?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

uttertosh: why were the 7th graders even in a karaoke bar?!?


Getting crunk, so gone throw it up..............Yeah
 
wastedhate [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They fix the cable?
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stay fearful....but obey.
Stay confused...but obey.
Stay isolated....but obey.
Stay indignant....but obey.
Stay anxious....but obey.

Keep consuming the media's spoon-fed helpings of fear...You're becoming easier to control and manipulate.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The pandemic has really opened my eyes to the number of people out there who don't give a sh*t about [thing] until [thing] affects them personally, and even then they might still deny the severity (or even existence) of it.

What a time to be alive.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Stay fearful....but obey.
Stay confused...but obey.
Stay isolated....but obey.
Stay indignant....but obey.
Stay anxious....but obey.

Keep consuming the media's spoon-fed helpings of fear...You're becoming easier to control and manipulate.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.


What point are you even trying to make?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just give it up.  People don't want to hide from this.  They don't want to miss the once in a life time events.  They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.  Learn to deal with it.
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Heamer: gretzkyscores: Stay fearful....but obey.
Stay confused...but obey.
Stay isolated....but obey.
Stay indignant....but obey.
Stay anxious....but obey.

Keep consuming the media's spoon-fed helpings of fear...You're becoming easier to control and manipulate.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.

What point are you even trying to make?


that they are super edgy and aren't gonna take it anymore
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They don't do both kinds of music?

(They only do country.)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Stay fearful....but obey.
Stay confused...but obey.
Stay isolated....but obey.
Stay indignant....but obey.
Stay anxious....but obey.

Keep consuming the media's spoon-fed helpings of fear...You're becoming easier to control and manipulate.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.


[frantically waves hands and hops around, trying to distract you from the big pile of 300,000 dead Americans]

/Don't fear the Reaper! It's just the flu!
//gretskyscores needs his STONKS to keep going up
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.


A really efficient way of not seeing your friends and family is to die. Social distancing ends, death doesn't.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just give it up.  People don't want to hide from this.  They don't want to miss the once in a life time events.  They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.  Learn to deal with it.


How about no?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Heamer: The pandemic has really opened my eyes to the number of people out there who don't give a sh*t about [thing] until [thing] affects them personally, and even then they might still deny the severity (or even existence) of it.

What a time to be alive.


Even better, you know goddamn well these same people were hooting and hollering over abortions, Benghazi, and 9/11.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Jeebus Saves: They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.

A really efficient way of not seeing your friends and family is to die. Social distancing ends, death doesn't.


This isn't going away.  And it's not as deadly as you want it to be.  Other people see that, even if you don't want to.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A really efficient way of not seeing your friends and family is to die


I agree....we should be advocating that nobody ever drive anywhere. Cars are dangerous and it's not worth dying in one just to see friends and family.

The only approved risk level is ZERO.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As long as the area hospitals aren't overwhelmed, BFD.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This isn't going away.


Just like polio never went--oh wait, vaccine. OK, well just like it hasn't been gotten under control any--oh, wait New Zealand...because accepting short-term pain and fixing the problem actually works.

Jeebus Saves: And it's not as deadly as you want it to be.


I don't want it to be deadly. But 300,000 dead Americans (That's as many 100 9/11s and that's terrible.) seems pretty farking deadly.

Man, you plague rats just really want to see a whole shiatload of dead people, don't you?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Stay fearful....but obey.
Stay confused...but obey.
Stay isolated....but obey.
Stay indignant....but obey.
Stay anxious....but obey.

Keep consuming the media's spoon-fed helpings of fear...You're becoming easier to control and manipulate.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.



You sound like a douche.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know that the official national policy is now aimed at herd immunity, but does everyone have to agree to join a herd of lemmings?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: we should be advocating that nobody ever drive anywhere


Car accidents aren't contagious, dispshiat. Troll harder.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Jeebus Saves: They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.

A really efficient way of not seeing your friends and family is to die. Social distancing ends, death doesn't.

This isn't going away.  And it's not as deadly as you want it to be.  Other people see that, even if you don't want to.


There's a lot of people who would beg to differ with you, if they were alive. And of course you don't have to die to get the full COVID experience.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Stay fearful....but obey.
Stay confused...but obey.
Stay isolated....but obey.
Stay indignant....but obey.
Stay anxious....but obey.

Keep consuming the media's spoon-fed helpings of fear...You're becoming easier to control and manipulate.


Yeah, that does explain the right-wing media very nicely.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: What about the shorts


   

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Heamer: The pandemic has really opened my eyes to the number of people out there who don't give a sh*t about [thing] until [thing] affects them personally, and even then they might still deny the severity (or even existence) of it.

What a time to be alive.


Yep.

The next time I hear someone talk about being "Pro-Life" gets an automatic cock/coontpunch.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fngoofy: You sound like a douche.


He doesn't just sound like one, he is. "People" like him and Jeebus saves simply cannot be considered Americans. They do not understand the principles upon which the country was founded, have no concept of sacrifice, and zero interest in solving the problem, mostly because they erroneously believe it won't affect them or a loved one. They are enemies of America.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Jeebus Saves: This isn't going away.

Just like polio never went--oh wait, vaccine. OK, well just like it hasn't been gotten under control any--oh, wait New Zealand...because accepting short-term pain and fixing the problem actually works.

Jeebus Saves: And it's not as deadly as you want it to be.

I don't want it to be deadly. But 300,000 dead Americans (That's as many 100 9/11s and that's terrible.) seems pretty farking deadly.

Man, you plague rats just really want to see a whole shiatload of dead people, don't you?


A shiatload of dead people that were on deaths door already.  That's why case numbers are going up, hospitalizations are flat, and the death rate is staying flat.  At least that's what it's doing in Illinois.  You lost this.  People aren't going to hide from it like you want them to.  They're not going to do it because they see through the bullshiat.  Cry more.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: dothemath: What about the shorts


[Fark user image 182x277]


Thats the business.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: A shiatload of dead people that were on deaths door already.


This is what plague rats actually believe.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's why case numbers are going up, hospitalizations are flat, and the death rate is staying flat.  At least that's what it's doing in Illinois.


Why must you lie?

https://www.effinghamdailynews.com/ne​w​s/coronavirus/illinois-nears-9-000-cov​id-19-deaths-test-positivity-rate-and-​hospitalizations-are-up-statewide/arti​cle_5ab182ee-0cc5-11eb-9d89-2bfa2a128f​1b.html

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/i​l​linois/illinois-reaches-highest-averag​e-of-new-coronavirus-cases-surpasses-9​-000-deaths/article_7bf582e8-a83a-564f​-a6c3-bcd86a3c0f81.html
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just give it up.  People don't want to hide from this.  They don't want to miss the once in a life time events.  They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.  Learn to deal with it.


Well, I mean, come on...Who's gonna turn down seeing Smashmouth ...AT STURGIS ???
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just give it up.  People don't want to hide from this.  They don't want to miss the once in a life time events.  They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.  Learn to deal with it.


This is a good point which is pretty much being ignored. The idea that we can just all stay indefinitely isolated from friends and family until we're given some sort of "all clear" signal runs counter to basic human psychology and the primal innate need to socialize. This is why it's destined to fail. It has nothing to do with politics, despite the indignant wailing from the left that it's all Trump's fault. It's really just the "fault" of basic evolutionary science....you know, the type of science the left claims to love but seems to be ignoring here because it's inconvenient.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why must you lie?


Because facts aren't on the side of the plague rats, and the facts make them sad.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh maybe I can make some money designing greeting cards.

"Sorry I couldn't make it to your Superspreader party. Here's a Starbucks gift card!"
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Man, you plague rats just really want to see a whole shiatload of volleyball butts  dead people, don't you?



encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
.      
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: That's why case numbers are going up, hospitalizations are flat, and the death rate is staying flat.  At least that's what it's doing in Illinois.

Why must you lie?

https://www.effinghamdailynews.com/new​s/coronavirus/illinois-nears-9-000-cov​id-19-deaths-test-positivity-rate-and-​hospitalizations-are-up-statewide/arti​cle_5ab182ee-0cc5-11eb-9d89-2bfa2a128f​1b.html

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/il​linois/illinois-reaches-highest-averag​e-of-new-coronavirus-cases-surpasses-9​-000-deaths/article_7bf582e8-a83a-564f​-a6c3-bcd86a3c0f81.html


Nope, sorry.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mrtraveler01: Why must you lie?

Because facts aren't on the side of the plague rats, and the facts make them sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Stay fearful....but obey.
Stay confused...but obey.
Stay isolated....but obey.
Stay indignant....but obey.
Stay anxious....but obey.

Keep consuming the media's spoon-fed helpings of fear...You're becoming easier to control and manipulate.

Now pick up that can, plague rat.


LOL.
We're already controlled.
Too many  people agree with the following:
Only use the crosswalk, to cross the street.
Dress codes are reasonable and a companies Right.
You should stand during the pledge of allegiance.
You should say the pledge of allegiance.
Don't hit women EVER.
There is no pay gap.
There is no pink tax.
I can go on but, my point is most of us are already controlled and brain washed. It's just over different things.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mrtraveler01: Why must you lie?

Because facts aren't on the side of the plague rats, and the facts make them sad.

[Fark user image image 763x390]

[Fark user image image 751x387]


Yeah, we're realizing that you don't know how to read a chart.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just give it up.  People don't want to hide from this.  They don't want to miss the once in a life time events.  They don't want to give up seeing their friends and family.  Learn to deal with it.


No. Lock them up
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mrtraveler01: Why must you lie?

Because facts aren't on the side of the plague rats, and the facts make them sad.

[Fark user image image 763x390]

[Fark user image image 751x387]

Yeah, we're realizing that you don't know how to read a chart.


Well I'm sure someone will be along any second now to tell me how.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Prank Call of Cthulhu: A really efficient way of not seeing your friends and family is to die

I agree....we should be advocating that nobody ever drive anywhere. Cars are dangerous and it's not worth dying in one just to see friends and family.

The only approved risk level is ZERO.


So, lets have no speed limits? WTF
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mrtraveler01: Why must you lie?

Because facts aren't on the side of the plague rats, and the facts make them sad.

[Fark user image image 763x390]

[Fark user image image 751x387]

Yeah, we're realizing that you don't know how to read a chart.

Well I'm sure someone will be along any second now to tell me how.


Well for one, if the trend was "flat" it wouldn't be going in an upward direction like it is at the end.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This comment section is a big wall of red.
Wonder why.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The reality in Illinois.

Illinois had the most deaths in a single-day since June.

https://abc7chicago.com/coronavirus-i​l​linois-covid-19-today-jb-pritzker-posi​tivity-rate/7052268/
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hospitalizations are going up in Illinois too.

https://patch.com/illinois/across-il/​i​llinois-coronavirus-update-oct-12-316-​423-cases-8-975-deaths
 
