(The New York Times)   It's dueling Presidential Town Halls time. Instead of a second debate, President Trump and Vice President Biden will have separate Town Halls, at the same time. See first posts for YouTube links (8 PM ET for both)   (nytimes.com) divider line
    More: Live, NBC, Television, ABC News forum, President Trump's NBC News event, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, town-hall-style events, American Broadcasting Company, presidential candidates  
72 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Oct 2020 at 7:00 PM



President Trump's Town Hall will be broadcast on NBC, and can be streamed via YouTube.
( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5yUn​U​xpr_g )
 
Vice President Biden's Town Hall will be broadcast on ABC, and can be streamed via YouTube.
( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZZzf​r​apNvo )
 
No matter who wins, we have already lost
 
Steve Martin and Kermit the Frog in "Dueling Banjos"
Youtube 5gNuj8UkyC4
 
This is the most ridiculous, media-driven bullsh*t I have ever seen.
It is ABSURD that this is moving forward.

Ideally, no one would watch either - but instead people are going to assume that, based on ratings, this is some indicator of who will win the election.

It's really about who will strain their neck to gape at the fatal accident.
 
Hey, NBC.  Still enjoying being Trump's biatch?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
And he's currently attacking NBC and calling them biased.

They gave him everything he could want, and they still haven't realised that the right will never love them.

Oh well, maybe they'll learn for 2024
 
NBC just needs to move further right and then he'll love them.  Like when I caught 30 seconds of Morning Joe where he was decrying how the Mainstream Media(tm) acted in 2016 to boost Trump.
 
Let's see what the networks are doing tonight:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.
 
I'm curious as to whether anyone who isn't a hardcore Trump humper will be allowed to ask him any questions during his town gall-- er, hall.  I really can't stand listening to the plague rat in chief, but I'd really like it if some people asked him some real, actual questions and not just softballs designed solely to let Trump wax incomprehensibly about things his base wants to hear.
 
Hey, let's not forget, trump is all about the ratings. You know what to do. Every device you got, time into Biden.
 
Here's an updated animation of the electoral-vote.com maps. Not much has changed since the last debate. Florida keeps tiptoeing back and forth being statistically Biden, Texas is consistently polling as a battleground state (roll your eyes, I am too, it'll probably go Red, but it'll be close), most of the Rust Belt is just barely decided it's going to be statistically Biden, whereas the Carolinas/Georgia are the new battegrounds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42: Hey, NBC.  Still enjoying being Trump's biatch?
[Fark user image image 599x424]


If he's been set up....why is he still going?

Expect maximum interruptions and minimal actual content.
 
CBS should do a split screen of both, with overlapping audio, plus a live MST3K commentary.
 
vudukungfu: Hey, let's not forget, trump is all about the ratings. You know what to do. Every device you got, time into Biden.


I'm very curious to see how the ratings come out.  Even ostensibly anti-Trump outlets constantly push him to get ratings.
 
Naido: I'm very curious to see how the ratings come out.  Even ostensibly anti-Trump outlets constantly push him to get ratings.


I'm skeptical of the idea that seeing Trump and hearing him talk helps his chances of winning.
 
Naido: I'm very curious to see how the ratings come out. Even ostensibly anti-Trump outlets constantly push him to get ratings.


According to Trump's morning TwitShiat tomorrow, they were the best ratings NBC ever had.
 
This is more pointless than the debate. It's dumber than doing nothing.
 
BMFPitt: I'm skeptical of the idea that seeing Trump and hearing him talk helps his chances of winning.

I'm skeptical of the idea that seeing Trump and hearing him talk helps his chances of winning.


Oh I don't know that it will help him win, it will probably hurt.  But everyone's ratings for the last 4-5 years have been phenomenal.  He's the best thing that ever happened to cable news
 
educated: This is the most ridiculous, media-driven bullsh*t I have ever seen.
It is ABSURD that this is moving forward.

Ideally, no one would watch either - but instead people are going to assume that, based on ratings, this is some indicator of who will win the election.

It's really about who will strain their neck to gape at the fatal accident.


No, ideally everyone would watch Biden, as he announced it after the fat blob backed out and then refused to cancel his event when the fat blob tried to scurry back.  I know which one I'll watch, because fark rewarding the fat waste of skin with attention.
 
Opacity: Let's see what the networks are doing tonight:
I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.


Biden is doing two hours?
 
thatguyoverthere70: Biden is doing two hours?
I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.

Biden is doing two hours?


90 minutes, 30 minutes wrap up apparently.
 
thatguyoverthere70: Biden is doing two hours?
I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.

Biden is doing two hours?


That's what the schedule shows. I don't know if it is all Town Hall, or talking heads blabbering after the Town Hall
 
thatguyoverthere70: Biden is doing two hours?
I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.

Biden is doing two hours?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
What a goddamn joke this country is.
 
Opacity: President Trump's Town Hall will be broadcast on NBC, and can be streamed via YouTube.
( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5yUnU​xpr_g )


fark NBC.
 
Is this how it will be after the election? Biden wins but trump just pulls a Costanza and decides hes still president and now we have 2 presidents trying to run the country........
 
That'll be great for the national bubbles. Count me out of either.
 
Opacity: Let's see what the networks are doing tonight:
I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.


I'm planning on watching Fox unless Atlanta decides to give up 11 runs in the 1st inning again.
 
Democracy dies not with a bang.

Not with a whisper.

Democracy dies with a tantrum.
 
Right now:
Biden - 4,801 watching
Trump - 2,195 waiting

Both representative & symbolic, I see.
 
Biden pushed his podium clear to another state.

Hope it is far enough.
 
Gubbo: And he's currently attacking NBC and calling them biased.

They gave him everything he could want, and they still haven't realised that the right will never love them.

Oh well, maybe they'll learn for 2024


Stop giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Does anyone, anywhere, -actually- believe that one of the largest media companies on earth is run by innocent summer children being haplessly manipulated by this two-bit sociopath?

The 5th columnist corporate media knows EXACTLY what they're doing. And they're continuing to do it.
 
WTF does trump get airtime when it's him that turned down the debate?
 
NOPE
 
Trump won't go on if twitter is still down
 
Nevermind, twitter is back as of like 3 minutes ago
 
Opacity: Let's see what the networks are doing tonight:
I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.


I'll be tuning in to telemundo in protest.
 
Apparently you can say [REDACTED] in the headline without being filterpwned.

/Boobies
//just two
 
I love hate watching Trump to mock him but tonight, I'm going to try to fix my xbox.
 
Opacity: Let's see what the networks are doing tonight:
I'm going to assume the NBC schedule hasn't updated properly.
Against the competing Town Halls CBS is running Big Brother, Young Sheldon & The Neighborhood, Fox is running Dodgers vs Braves, PBS is running This Old House (might be a pinch of snark in that scheduling) & NewHour.


Network? "The Boys" is now available on Amazon Prime, and "The Killing Joke" on Netflix. Also, either title can be used in articles describing both Town Halls tonight.
 
Don't watch Trump. Don't give him any ratings, either on TV, online, or whatever,
 
Gubbo: And he's currently attacking NBC and calling them biased.

They gave him everything he could want, and they still haven't realised that the right will never love them.

Oh well, maybe they'll learn for 2024


They're playing their part in the corporate right-leaning media machine.
 
No thanks, I'm going watch Supernatural tonight, I had enough politics this week
 
I hope Biden and The Lincoln Project bought up all the ad-slots for Trump's town hall (if there are any.)
 
1. I'm not changing my mind about voting against Trump.
2. Anyone who is still undecided is the type who is probably currently distracted by the MLB, NFL, or whatever else might be on TV tonight.
3.F**k NBC.
 
NeoCortex42: Hey, NBC.  Still enjoying being Trump's biatch?
[Fark user image 599x424]


"Trump is horrible for the country, but amazing for us!".
 
wtf is the use? Trump voters will watch Trump. Biden voters will watch Biden. Undecided voters will probably watch reruns of Friends.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.