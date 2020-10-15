 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   "Nordic Heritage church" says they aren't Nazis, they just don't want you around if you lack blonde hair and blue eyes   (startribune.com) divider line
44
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 3:30 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They could be dispatched to Asgard, where Odin will be pleased to see them and drink with them, until Ragnorak. I sure as f*ck, don't want them here.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: They could be dispatched to Asgard, where Odin will be pleased to see them and drink with them, until Ragnorak. I sure as f*ck, don't want them here.


Umm, even Odin had standards.  Those little shiats are going to be hammering away at Naglfar.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Obligatory
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
These fark nuggets. My favorite podcast did a deep dive into Steve McNallen, the racist founder  of the group -  Part 1 and Part 2


For information on non-racist Heathens:

Heathens Against Hate

The Troth
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.


Too bad the First Amendment disagrees with you.

And for the record, I would probably burst into flames if I entered a church.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's already a Nordic church and it accepts everybody regardless of race or creed.

retaildetail.euView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My nordic heritage would involve pillaging and burning churches.  Funny how that works...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's already a Nordic church and it accepts everybody regardless of race or creed.

[retaildetail.eu image 850x566]


Come for the furniture, stay for the meatballs.

Confession time:

I have never been to an IKEA.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: My nordic heritage would involve pillaging and burning churches.  Funny how that works...


That is where the gold is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If these white trash hillbillies wanna pretend to be the master race I guess let them.
 
EL EM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If one wants to pretend to be Nordic, you join a Lutheran church and then disassociate yourself from it, or not. Pretending to be "pagan" is just cosplay.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's already a Nordic church and it accepts everybody regardless of race or creed.

[retaildetail.eu image 850x566]

Come for the furniture, stay for the meatballs.

Confession time:

I have never been to an IKEA.


The veggie dog is actually where it is at.
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: My nordic heritage would involve pillaging and burning churches.  Funny how that works...


I'm tempted to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are they that different from Nation of Islam?  Many ideologies hold repugnant views. If they want to congregate and publicize themselves, why not let them?  Gives you a tip-off to avoid the shiat out of them.

And I guarantee you a view that is central to your current ideology will be deemed deplorable in a hundred years.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: My nordic heritage would involve pillaging and burning churches.  Funny how that works...


Your Nordic heritage probably involved farming and maybe a little fishing.  Only a small percentage of Nordic people ever went out and killed monks for the giggles.  it is the same with "My ancestors were Crusader knights" - dear, your ancestors were dirt farmers.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The whole "all Nordic people have blonde hair and blue eyes" is only a fact among people who have never been to any Nordic country.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.


If holding non-scientific beliefs means you must be purged, then the entirety of humanity would be gone.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I pray to Crom but he does not listen.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Good GenesTM people?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We in Asatru support strong, healthy white family relationships," according to the group's statement of ethics. "We want our children to grow up to be mothers and fathers to white children of their own.
"We believe that those activities and behaviors supportive of the white family should be encouraged while those activities and behaviors destructive of the white family are to be discouraged."

Well, that's a little more than fourteen words, but the neo-Nazi sentiment is the same.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm blonde haired and green eyed and I look down on the blue eyed.
Mostly because my wife is shorter than me.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know who else didn't have blond hair?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remind them of their solemn duty of aettestup

https://youtu.be/DwD7f5ZWhAk
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hobnail: "We in Asatru support strong, healthy white family relationships," according to the group's statement of ethics. "We want our children to grow up to be mothers and fathers to white children of their own.
"We believe that those activities and behaviors supportive of the white family should be encouraged while those activities and behaviors destructive of the white family are to be discouraged."

Well, that's a little more than fourteen words, but the neo-Nazi sentiment is the same.


They have flat out said the 14 words.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They could be dispatched to Asgard, where Odin will be pleased to see them and drink with them, until Ragnorak. I sure as f*ck, don't want them here.


These losers would never get past quality control at the door.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: The whole "all Nordic people have blonde hair and blue eyes" is only a fact among people who have never been to any Nordic country.


Also, unless you look like this
Fark user imageView Full Size

you are NOT Aryan.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hobnail: "We in Asatru support strong, healthy white family relationships," according to the group's statement of ethics. "We want our children to grow up to be mothers and fathers to white children of their own.
"We believe that those activities and behaviors supportive of the white family should be encouraged while those activities and behaviors destructive of the white family are to be discouraged."

Well, that's a little more than fourteen words, but the neo-Nazi sentiment is the same.


"Its heritage not hate!"

"We don't hate other people, we just don't like them and think they should be exterminated if they don't fit into our preset notions on what it be a human."

"How dare you think we are bad people!"
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They could be dispatched to Asgard, where Odin will be pleased to see them and drink with them, until Ragnorak. I sure as f*ck, don't want them here.


Paganism is an armpit religion that pasty Renn Fair geeks invoke in an attempt to seem tough.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My Sons of Norway group will send over an emissary to slap them upside the head with a lutefisk.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"We in Asatru support strong, healthy white family relationships,"

When I was younger and used to hang out with a lot neopagans, I had a friend who was an Odinist.

He was fond of saying "Odin is the god of all people, not just the white ones"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.

Too bad the First Amendment disagrees with you.

And for the record, I would probably burst into flames if I entered a church.


This isn't an america thing, this is what the world needs to do.  We as earthlings need to purge non scientific thought.  We need to make a singular world (galactic cluster) government of perfect borg democracy.  No more sky wizards.  No more race or sex or gender or anything non essential.  Just a borg society striving towards a singular goal of a bigger more perfect borg society.  Nothing but borg perfection.  Every molecule or joule of energy directed towards what borg need or want.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They do realize they end getting their asses kicked by Surtr, the "Swarthy One"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.

If holding non-scientific beliefs means you must be purged, then the entirety of humanity would be gone.


We start with the sky wizard believers.  We borgify people to make them better.  To make them a perfect blend of meat and machine.  We take away the religion and replace it with efficiency.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dkulprit: "We don't hate other people, we just don't like them and think they should be exterminated if they don't fit into our preset notions on what it be a human."


AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.


lulz
 
GodComplex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I pray to Crom but he does not listen.


Crom blessed you with the strength to take up steel and slay those whom are not worthy of his grace.

Now go forth and acquire such tools to crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and bask in the lamentation of their women. Seems there is no shortage of fools who disregard Crom's will.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are many native Norwegians with black hair and blue eyes. Blonde isn't necessary.

/Google yourself. fark your [citation needed]
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: FLMountainMan: AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.

If holding non-scientific beliefs means you must be purged, then the entirety of humanity would be gone.

We start with the sky wizard believers.  We borgify people to make them better.  To make them a perfect blend of meat and machine.  We take away the religion and replace it with efficiency.


Wait so it's everyone who doesn't show up on the same day at the same time to the same place to say the same words to the same imaginary friend that are this evil faceless collective hive mind... And the dutiful followers parroting the words and following directions for the collective advancement of their particular imaginary friend are the strong, independent-thinking truth warriors?

That is fascinating.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah these people who be piledrove by any legit Asatru in the ScandiWegian nations.

We've had stories on Fark before of white supremacists going over to try for racist ceremonies only to get roughly thrown out on their asses.

It has been my limited perspective of Asatru that they don't care what color you are. Are you here to throw down like they're throwing down? Welcome to farming and bawdy songs my friend.

/by tradition, Viking wives held the purse strings and did all the family business
//do you think these morons know that
 
northguineahills
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love Norse folklore and culture, but fark Nazi SOBs.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: AmbassadorBooze: FLMountainMan: AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.

If holding non-scientific beliefs means you must be purged, then the entirety of humanity would be gone.

We start with the sky wizard believers.  We borgify people to make them better.  To make them a perfect blend of meat and machine.  We take away the religion and replace it with efficiency.

Wait so it's everyone who doesn't show up on the same day at the same time to the same place to say the same words to the same imaginary friend that are this evil faceless collective hive mind... And the dutiful followers parroting the words and following directions for the collective advancement of their particular imaginary friend are the strong, independent-thinking truth warriors?

That is fascinating.


I love it when the wings of human behavior wrap around and meet.   "If we say the right words, avoid the wrong words, shun the wicked/those who disagree with us, and listen to the hierarchy, we can finally have utopia here on Earth."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: AmbassadorBooze: FLMountainMan: AmbassadorBooze: Religion is not scientific.  Therefore it must be purged.  Problem solved.  Purge the sky wizard belivers.

If holding non-scientific beliefs means you must be purged, then the entirety of humanity would be gone.

We start with the sky wizard believers.  We borgify people to make them better.  To make them a perfect blend of meat and machine.  We take away the religion and replace it with efficiency.

Wait so it's everyone who doesn't show up on the same day at the same time to the same place to say the same words to the same imaginary friend that are this evil faceless collective hive mind... And the dutiful followers parroting the words and following directions for the collective advancement of their particular imaginary friend are the strong, independent-thinking truth warriors?

That is fascinating.


Not the version of borg with a queen.  That is a retcon that the writers made because they couldn't make a perfect socialist utopia the enemy.  They had to make the borg a monarchy, which should be the enemy.

The true borg, the good borg, are the ones without a leader but instead have a perfect democracy with every unit giving a vote on every action, through their hive mind. Can the current sky wizard believers say they know the thoughts of every other person in their collective?  And prove it?  We need to start research mind joining technology so we may become one super mind, without juju or hokum or religion or anything that isn't testable.  It is the only way foward.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.