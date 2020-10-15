 Skip to content
 
(I Heart Radio)   Oklahoma man fills his mouth and heart with sugar in the Dunkin' drive thru   (alt1023.iheart.com) divider line
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love... and cholesterol.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that couple. He's the most popular guy at the nudist colony; he can carry two cups of coffee and a dozen donuts at the same time. She's the most popular girl at the nudist colony; she can eat the last donut.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MBooda: I know that couple. He's the most popular guy at the nudist colony; he can carry two cups of coffee and a dozen donuts at the same time. She's the most popular girl at the nudist colony; she can eat the last donut.


So would you say that now they are the most popular couple at the nudist colony?  I mean one and one makes two.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, this about sums up Edmond, Oklahoma perfectly.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I now pronounce you man and wife, in Lord Beetus' name we pray, amen.
 
