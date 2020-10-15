 Skip to content
 
(Hartford Courant)   Click for the Alex Jones no longer believes Sandy Hook is a Hoax, put your fist through the monitor for his lawyer comparing him to Woodward and Bernstien. No it's not "They are real journalists and my client is a POS"   (courant.com) divider line
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Jones is a hoax.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How gracious of him.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy is a total ass. How can you say that wasn't real? Does he also think the Holocaust wasn't real?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it till we hear it from the horse's mouth. And since we are talking about Alex Jones we mean the horse ass himself.
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: How gracious of him.


What a good person.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wormy little turd.
 
TheWeeMachine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Guy is a total ass. How can you say that wasn't real? Does he also think the Holocaust wasn't real?


Remember when he wasn't? Neither do I, nor does his kids.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein relied on allegations from 'Deep Throat' to link the Nixon Administration to the Watergate break-in," Wolman wrote. "Such journalism, questioning official narratives, would be chilled if reporters were subject to liability if they turned out to be wrong."

If Jones swears under oath that he's a journalist, does that mean they can get him for perjury as well?
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he stopped eating big bowls of chili.
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst. Analogy. Ever.

But hey, the guy is a lawyer for Alex Jones so you know he was hired for his total lack of shame or honesty.
 
TimeWithWalrus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AJ is a terrible person. Seeing him cowed is sort of entertaining. Never having to hear about him or worry about what idiots who buy into his crap or the crap of others like him will do about their nutty delusions would be ideal.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he no longer thinks that it was a hoax, he should be fine with testifying that it is not a hoax and committing to never saying it on his show again.

/ we all know that he's full of shiat
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing Alex believes in is making money off rubes.
 
TimeWithWalrus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If he no longer thinks that it was a hoax, he should be fine with testifying that it is not a hoax and committing to never saying it on his show again.

/ we all know that he's full of shiat


While credibility isn't what AJ deals in, I would imagine after this he would shut up about Sandy Hook and move on.

Doing a Very Special Episode of Infowars where he refutes himself is exactly what he isn't going to do, though. Certainly not earnestly. Way too close to spelling out his game to the rubes.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i will not click on Alex Jones

i don't even click on TRump half the time anymore
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I'd be satisfied if the bastard ended up homeless in a ditch, yelling on a street corner & accosting passerby for spare change
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TimeWithWalrus: iheartscotch: If he no longer thinks that it was a hoax, he should be fine with testifying that it is not a hoax and committing to never saying it on his show again.

/ we all know that he's full of shiat

While credibility isn't what AJ deals in, I would imagine after this he would shut up about Sandy Hook and move on.

Doing a Very Special Episode of Infowars where he refutes himself is exactly what he isn't going to do, though. Certainly not earnestly. Way too close to spelling out his game to the rubes.


No...they'll see the case and he will double down. He did it after his wife left him.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: If he no longer thinks that it was a hoax, he should be fine with testifying that it is not a hoax and committing to never saying it on his show again.

/ we all know that he's full of shiat


Does it really matter?

He could come out of the blue, say Republicans are terrible people and we need to regulate guns and his followers would just say:

"they're forcing him to say these things, he means the exact opposite."

Or they'd look for the words between the lines to try to figure out what he really means.

His listening base are all devout conspiracy theorists.  They take anything remotely true as hints and conspiracies he says as truth.

It's like the shiat with Trump.

He says one thing and then says he was kidding so to the "normal" voter isn't completely turned off and then the base goes "i know what he really meant."
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just asking questions, people.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Woodward and Bernstein had some corroborating evidence before they went public with anything.  Jones just started babbling his head off at the first rumor.   That's a major difference.  Hell, that's all the difference needed to call this attorney a piece of shiat for even trying to make that comparison.
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The most offenisve part about Alex Jones' success isn't that there are that many stupid people, nor is it that there are that many insane people... it's that they have enough disposable income to make him rich.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If he no longer thinks it is a hoax he can go on air and apologize to each family personally.

Then shoot himself in the face.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Too late farkhead. Your 1A rights have limits.
 
almejita
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He seems smart.
And nice.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hopefully, he loses this case faster than he lost custody of his kids.

/What a Beta.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Infowars is part of the lamestream media now.

Ignore everything they say!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My favorite part of the movie A Scanner Darkly is AJ's cameo, as himself. He's ranting through a bullhorn, a van pulls up, and a couple boogaloos throw him inside, and drive away.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: I'm not sure I'd be satisfied if the bastard ended up homeless in a ditch, yelling on a street corner & accosting passerby for spare change


That wouldn't be fair to the other homeless people or the passerbY
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
shiathead just got real.
 
nijika
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alex cracked the case!  They were real kids after all unlike what George Soros would have us believe!
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alex Jones isn't a coont because he lacks the warmth, depth, and ability to take a pounding.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back circa 1990, a friend and co-worker of mine got a divorce, let her have the kids, started putting Alex Jones stickers on his van and moved to Cambridge (racist heart of Minnesota).  Never saw or heard from him again.

I occasionally wonder what happened to him and if he's still a right wing mark.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Click for the Alex Jones no longer believes"

Alex Jones only believes whatever bullshiat gets him the most advertising dollars.
 
