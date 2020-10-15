 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Brazilian politician accused of corruption after being found with wad of cash in his ass. Claims he's getting a bum rap   (theguardian.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that guy had been a professional weight-lifter, athlete, or dancer, the tug-of-war with the cop would have been absolutely epic.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy goes to the doctor complaining of rectal discomfort.
The doctor says "Well, here's your problem, right here..." and pulls a bankroll of $1900 out of the guy's ass.
The guy looks at the doctor and says "Well, it's no wonder I haven't felt two grand, lately."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It could have been worse.

It could have been pennies.

Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI


/centavos?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One way to wipe out corruption I guess.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does anyone need yet another politician
Caught with his pants down and money sticking in his hole?

--Lou Reed, "Strawman"
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Talk about dirty money.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That money needs to be laundered now.
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chico Rodrigues..... more like Cheeko!

Amirite!?!??!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Brazilian dollars? Ouch.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Doctor, I said I wanted a prostrate exam!
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: It could have been worse.

It could have been pennies.

/centavos?


I genuinely despise the Upright Citizens' Brigade but that skit was funny.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe he was going to a poker game prepared to bet his bottom dollar.
 
