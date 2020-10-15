 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Johnny Cab coming to Toronto. Get your ass to the GO station   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Transport, Toronto, GO Transit, Rogers Communications, David Miller, Greater Toronto Area, City of Toronto, whole idea  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 9:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be fun to see them going down the street on fire.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully no meat popsicles get run over.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better odds in Phoenix. The most organized city I have ever visited outside of Disney World. Trash cans on every street corner with high dollar fines for littering (signs explaining this near every trash can).

For automated cars, the downtown is laid out in a perfect grid pattern.

It's been a while since I was in Phoenix. Anyone that lives there now, please elucidate.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They ain't got five kids to feed.
 
thedeathknell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Start the reactor, save Scarborough.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can three-breasted women be far behind?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
how do you hail a driverless cab?

once it's full does it still drive the whole route or return to destination automatically?

who cleans the puke?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: how do you hail a driverless cab?

once it's full does it still drive the whole route or return to destination automatically?

who cleans the puke?


Uber type hailing system.

No idea. Probably the traveling salesman equation. Good luck!

They will simply use vehicles that can be hosed out after use. Return to garage at certain intervals or after a complaint.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not advocating Uber, not a fan. Just pointing out that a similar hailing system could be used.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is just a rumour started by Quato and his gang to undermine faith in the government.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
whatshisname [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Will it be as convenient and comfortable as the Scarborough LRT, though?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 It's like a magical moving bus stop to get you to the bus stop. What a world we live in!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The city says to "monitor and learn" from the pilot, a certified operator from Pacific Western Transportation and one customer service ambassador will be on board for every trip.

Ah the future. So there will no longer be a driver. Rather a 'driver' and another person!
 
IDisME
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It will be interesting to see how they handle a decent snowstorm.  Looking at the wheels in the article, it could be a bit of a problem.
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No actual driver?

I'm sure the homeless people will love it -- get to sleep in a dry, warm place all night for the cost of a single bus ticket, and no one to tell them to stop smoking or doing meth.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.