 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Hot tub scam machine   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
35
    More: Stupid, Advertising, English-language films, The Missing, The Real, Walking, CTV Television Network, Glenn Ford, hot tub  
•       •       •

1519 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gazebo wanted to leave so it left.

You don't argue with a gazebo, you wouldn't like them when they're angry.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...why would you close the deal, and then complain? Like yeah GTA real estate is a nightmare of bidding wars even now but that has to put you in the worst position possible; by closing you basically signed off.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have angered the gazebo.

It catches you and eats you.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigbadideasinaction: ...why would you close the deal, and then complain? Like yeah GTA real estate is a nightmare of bidding wars even now but that has to put you in the worst position possible; by closing you basically signed off.


I was thinking the same thing.

At the very least, a seller credit should have been given since the hot tub and gazebo were gone.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is it with Canadians and stealing gazebos?

Ben's Best Of Kids In The Hall - Gazebo
Youtube FP064tEnYrc


/After seeing this, I wanted a gazebo since I was a kid.
//One day when we get a house, I shall have my gazebo!
///SLASHES UPON ANYONE WHO TRIES TO STEAL IT!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to spell out these things in the documents.  When I sold my first house, the buyers specifically said they wanted the kids swing set in the back yard, spelled out in the closing docs.  Little things like that seem petty, but having it written down saves headaches and pains like this from happening.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much was the house that a gazebo and hot tub are something to complain about? $30,000?

There are places everywhere around I live that will sell you hot tubs and gazebos cheap.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigbadideasinaction: ...why would you close the deal, and then complain? Like yeah GTA real estate is a nightmare of bidding wars even now but that has to put you in the worst position possible; by closing you basically signed off.


Yeah, I would have asked at the walk-through and once I was told it was removed because 'old'...I would have backed out.  Pointing out that the advertisement said that it was included and that it was a deal-breaker that it wasn't.

I would not have risked $8000 hoping it would get rectified properly. (and in this case, almost didn't)

/I do okay but don't have $8000 risk money
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't have closed until they cut a check.  A friend bought a house and on walk through the guy removed every light bulb.  They said either go back and replace them or the deal is off.  The bulbs were back within an hour.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: I wouldn't have closed until they cut a check.  A friend bought a house and on walk through the guy removed every light bulb.  They said either go back and replace them or the deal is off.  The bulbs were back within an hour.


That's impressive.  I don't think I have the get-up-and-go to unscrew every lightbulb in my house all in one go as I leave.

It's dickish, too.  But impressive.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When we did our final walk through seven days before closing both the gazebo and the hot tub were gone," Weagle said.

"We walked around and just thought, 'Where did it go?'"Benko added.

The couple says they decided to close the deal in protest and seek compensation for the missing items

Close in protest, that must be a Canadian thing, when I bought my house I was very explicit to find out what was going to be left and what the former owner was taking.  I don't think we can "Close in protest" here.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple says they decided to close the deal in protest and seek compensation for the missing items after they moved in

LOL that's not how this works.
That's not how any of this works.
Idiots.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got lucky. If a seller screws with you, walk away. I know you've spent a lot of time choosing that house, but just walk away.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: darth sunshine: I wouldn't have closed until they cut a check.  A friend bought a house and on walk through the guy removed every light bulb.  They said either go back and replace them or the deal is off.  The bulbs were back within an hour.

That's impressive.  I don't think I have the get-up-and-go to unscrew every lightbulb in my house all in one go as I leave.

It's dickish, too.  But impressive.


Reminds me of an old SNL skit where the sellers took the toilets and light fixtures with them.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tdyak: You have to spell out these things in the documents.  When I sold my first house, the buyers specifically said they wanted the kids swing set in the back yard, spelled out in the closing docs.  Little things like that seem petty, but having it written down saves headaches and pains like this from happening.


This.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skyotter: You have angered the gazebo.

It catches you and eats you.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tdyak: You have to spell out these things in the documents.  When I sold my first house, the buyers specifically said they wanted the kids swing set in the back yard, spelled out in the closing docs.  Little things like that seem petty, but having it written down saves headaches and pains like this from happening.


Even a beginner real estate agent would know to do that. You list the appliances and pretty much everything that isn't permanently fastened down right down to the light bulbs if you want.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: darth sunshine: I wouldn't have closed until they cut a check.  A friend bought a house and on walk through the guy removed every light bulb.  They said either go back and replace them or the deal is off.  The bulbs were back within an hour.

That's impressive.  I don't think I have the get-up-and-go to unscrew every lightbulb in my house all in one go as I leave.

It's dickish, too.  But impressive.


Arguable whether that would count as a fixture or not. Then again, I guess "nailed, bolted or screwed down" technically includes lightbulbs.

I'd certainly take my nicer LED bulbs with me and leave behind my CFL replacements, however.

Malenfant: They got lucky. If a seller screws with you, walk away. I know you've spent a lot of time choosing that house, but just walk away.


This. First whiff of any "hey, we have to finance it through this special broker" or trying to negotiate weird conditionals, I was gone. Too many people here are desperate to buy and the scammers know it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
shiatty Realtor Story, Bro:

We had a commercial (well used) butcher block prep table in our kitchen in our last house that we sold and the new owners freaked out when it wasn't there when they took possession. Nowhere in the ad did it mention it but their argument was that since we were using it (sort of) as an additional piece of the island that it should be included.

Our perception was that our couches and beds were in the photos too but we took them with us; hell - one of the photos had one of our dogs and we didn't leave her either.

After it started to get really weird and both parties dug in, our realtor finally admitted that she "may have" said that sure, they could have it thinking that they wouldn't care after getting into the house.

We ended up buying them a used IKEA one for a couple hundred bucks to settle the deal and our realtor then farked us on the next house by $15k (this was in the middle of a housing sales boom and everything was moving so fast no one could breathe, we didn't choose to use her again, she had already found us the new house before the old house closed).

Realtors are scum. Read the chapter on them in Freakanomics to get a better understanding, their only motivation is to close as many properties as quickly as possible and if they tell you otherwise they're full of shiat.

She still sends us a calendar every year, at $15,200 she's got a lot more calendars to send.

/SRSB
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: tdyak: You have to spell out these things in the documents.  When I sold my first house, the buyers specifically said they wanted the kids swing set in the back yard, spelled out in the closing docs.  Little things like that seem petty, but having it written down saves headaches and pains like this from happening.

Even a beginner real estate agent would know to do that. You list the appliances and pretty much everything that isn't permanently fastened down right down to the light bulbs if you want.


Yeah here they call it Chattels And Fixtures which is a standard provision.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
House buying wisdom from the film, "Moving" (1988).
Youtube eHANLC9JtWI
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A few hours before closing of my first house, we did a walkthrough that morning with the seller still there moving things out and trying to clean up a shiatton of mess they were leaving behind.  (he wasn't cleaning very well I might add)

When we sat down for closing,  I demanded a seller credit because the house was trashed and that I had to pay a cleaning crew to get it back to a decent condition.    Their realtor started to respond until I told them the guy was moving shiat out that day.  Realtor looks at the guy and he just shrugged his shoulders.  Bam, a $500 credit right away.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The previous owners of our house took the door knocker, and there were a bunch of blind outlets in the basement
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
don't close.  buyers fault
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: The previous owners of our house took the door knocker, and there were a bunch of blind outlets in the basement


44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: A few hours before closing of my first house, we did a walkthrough that morning with the seller still there moving things out and trying to clean up a shiatton of mess they were leaving behind.  (he wasn't cleaning very well I might add)

When we sat down for closing,  I demanded a seller credit because the house was trashed and that I had to pay a cleaning crew to get it back to a decent condition.    Their realtor started to respond until I told them the guy was moving shiat out that day.  Realtor looks at the guy and he just shrugged his shoulders.  Bam, a $500 credit right away.


well played
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: darth sunshine: I wouldn't have closed until they cut a check.  A friend bought a house and on walk through the guy removed every light bulb.  They said either go back and replace them or the deal is off.  The bulbs were back within an hour.

That's impressive.  I don't think I have the get-up-and-go to unscrew every lightbulb in my house all in one go as I leave.

It's dickish, too.  But impressive.


That reminds me of the last couple of apartments I had. They specified 60w bulbs. So I went out and bought 60w incandescents and took my CFLs and LEDs with me, which I kind of wanted to do anyway but I also had a few 40w bulbs left.
Yeah, it was a few years ago now. I don't miss the bulb swap.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The couple says they decided to close the deal in protest and seek compensation for the missing items after they moved in, but later they were told the hot tub and gazebo were removed because they were old and had no value.

Well that's utter bullshiat. If I've signed a contract to sell my house, I'm not making any more decisions about what does and does not need to be replaced or torn down. Even if I think something is old and has no value, that's for the buyer to decide.
 
Qaiwolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We're taking it with us!"
/laugh uproariously
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The couple says they decided to close the deal in protest and seek compensation for the missing items after they moved in, but later they were told the hot tub and gazebo were removed because they were old and had no value.

Well that's utter bullshiat. If I've signed a contract to sell my house, I'm not making any more decisions about what does and does not need to be replaced or torn down. Even if I think something is old and has no value, that's for the buyer to decide.


... And by the way, that's not altruistic of me. Removing things costs time and money. Once I'm under contract, I'm going hands-off, except for anything identified in the inspection that might kill the deal.

So the seller's story here is simply not credible. They have the hot tub and gazebo somewhere.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: I wouldn't have closed until they cut a check.  A friend bought a house and on walk through the guy removed every light bulb.  They said either go back and replace them or the deal is off.  The bulbs were back within an hour.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When we sold our house, we got a call from the buyer several hours after their move-in. We had left a load of laundry in the dryer. Oops.

Fortunately we had not moved far. My wife picked the clothes up and tried to joke about it but the buyers weren't having it. It was like "yeah yeah, take it, now get out of my house."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Sneakytoes: The previous owners of our house took the door knocker, and there were a bunch of blind outlets in the basement

[44.media.tumblr.com image 500x281]


Now I want to watch True Lies.  Thanks a lot.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.