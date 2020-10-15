 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Love Halloween but don't have time to carve all those jack o' lanterns? Why not use a power washer?   (youtube.com) divider line
16
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

1106 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice vibe to it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up next, can you play Beethoven with a pointy stick?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seemed to take as much if not more time Subby
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The finished product was surprisingly cool
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, I'm not gonna lie: the part where the water came spewing back out the eye holes made me snicker like a little kid.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sappy indeed.  touching the gooey insides of a pumpkin is the hardest part of carving!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda like the look of that (lit up in the dark). It has a spookier feel.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carving them is the fun part.  Scooping out the guts is the annoying part.  Useless hack.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructions unclear...

Pressure washer fail (FUNNY)
Youtube BFjSuqnxg9c
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to spice up your pumpkins.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: sappy indeed.  touching the gooey insides of a pumpkin is the hardest part of carving!


Yeah that was pointless if you still have to do that part by hand
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a lot of effort and wasted resources for something I'm just going to steal and roll down a hill.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hickock45 has a fun method for carving pumpkins:

Pumpkin Carving with a .44 Magnum S&W
Youtube 5m7VBtkdpW4
 
fugeeface [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: sappy indeed.  touching the gooey insides of a pumpkin is the hardest part of carving!


🕯 Garfield's Halloween Adventure 🎃 Garfield & Friends 👻
Youtube X3FJePrGZb8
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Carving them is the fun part.  Scooping out the guts is the annoying part.  Useless hack.


i dont understand why he didnt use the power washer to clear out the guts
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.