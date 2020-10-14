 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Sweet 16 party on Long Island: 80 in attendance, 37 infected with COVID, and 270 in quarantine. The Literal Aristocrats   (nytimes.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is like we are particularly dimwitted children who keep touching the hot stove time after time after time.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are sixteen, going on quarantine...
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start with 100,000 dollar fines to each participant of an event and 500,000 to the organizer. If debt can not be paid lose a kidney
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see - math problem...

Sweet 16 + 80 guests - 37 positives x 270 in quarantine equals WTF to nth power.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dummies do dumb thing.  Results are as expected.  This is... news?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The venue violated the law, so close the venue.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$12,000 is probably nothing to people who have 80 person "Sweet 16" parties...
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: It is like we are particularly dimwitted children who keep touching the hot stove time after time after time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, losers, but while you were COWERING in your basements, I was LIVING MY LIFE with Olivia, Oliver, Noah, Katelynn, Mason, Kylie, Hunter, Caitlin, Hunter, Harper, Katelin, Hunter, and Caitalynn at my Sweet 16 Party.  You're just jealous!
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never advocated people except as means of peace, so seek peace, but prepare for people. Because people...people never change. People are like disease and disease is here.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Let's see - math problem...

Sweet 16 + 80 guests - 37 positives x 270 in quarantine equals WTF to nth power.


? What?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ensley didnt even get the fingering she was promised.

And now she never will...
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Let's see - math problem...

Sweet 16 + 80 guests - 37 positives x 270 in quarantine equals WTF to nth power.


Except you're clearly a moron who has no idea how this thing works.

I go somewhere, and I catch this illness... in the time between my catching it and my realizing I catch it, I interact with ten people at my job directly. Close proximity, a certainty that they were exposed but no idea to what extent. There is now a window to wait while they find out if they've caught it, or dodged the viral bullet.

Of those ten people, five of them live in a house with other people. They too, are exposed, my contact to the individual living in that house, and now those people. You can't let them just roam free, because if one of them were to catch it, they could transmit it to other people. So now five houses of say an average of four people are quarantined from my individual transmission, and another five people who live alone. Twenty six people quarantined, and one confirmed infection.

270 out of 37 known infections and 80 known exposures suggests they're missing some details on who knows whom how. Expect more cases from this root.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: You are sixteen, going on quarantine...


Here, take your funny vote.  I sanitized it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: You are sixteen, going on quarantine...


🎶grannies will fall in graves.🎶
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait why is there a party for 16; isn't 17 the age of consent in NY?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: The venue violated the law, so close the venue.


I mentioned this to my wife, who says she already read about it elsewhere. She says the venue owners are claiming they didn't know it was against the rules. If that's true: close the venue and burn it down. Not necessarily in that order.
 
mutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Start with 100,000 dollar fines to each participant of an event and 500,000 to the organizer. If debt can not be paid lose a kidney


There's that Eighth Amendment to that Constitution thing getting in the way of your stupid plan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 270 people get to spend 14 days each being rather verklempt?
 
superfarkta [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: $12,000 is probably nothing to people who have 80 person "Sweet 16" parties...


Maybe fines like this should be based on a percentage of net worth?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Start with 100,000 dollar fines to each participant of an event and 500,000 to the organizer. If debt can not be paid lose a kidney


Exactly. I've been to events there. I guarantee this $12,000 fine doesn't come close to even the deposit for this party. The venue did the math. Also, considering the area, I wouldn't be surprised if the county police didn't get their beaks wet.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mutt: WillofJ2: Start with 100,000 dollar fines to each participant of an event and 500,000 to the organizer. If debt can not be paid lose a kidney

There's that Eighth Amendment to that Constitution thing getting in the way of your stupid plan.


Define excessive?  If one person dies from your spreading party how much was their life worth?  If your party put 270 at risk, how about 1000 dollars for every person that was forced to quarantine?  Or being open to civil penalty for reimbursement of any medical costs?

Littering carries 1000 dollar fine whats worse?

The kidney was sarcasm.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Dummies do dumb thing.  Results are as expected.  This is... news?


Yes, because some people keep thinking the pandemic is no big deal.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Teddy Brosevelt: Dummies do dumb thing.  Results are as expected.  This is... news?

Yes, because some people keep thinking the pandemic is no big deal.


And a lot of very powerful people keep pushing that notion.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure the 50 person limit would have prevented this entirely /s

Laws don't protect you... Not being a dumbass protects you
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Teddy Brosevelt: Dummies do dumb thing.  Results are as expected.  This is... news?

Yes, because some people keep thinking the pandemic is no big deal.


WHOO! HERD IMMUNITY!!!!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Mukster: Let's see - math problem...

Sweet 16 + 80 guests - 37 positives x 270 in quarantine equals WTF to nth power.

Except you're clearly a moron who has no idea how this thing works.

I go somewhere, and I catch this illness... in the time between my catching it and my realizing I catch it, I interact with ten people at my job directly. Close proximity, a certainty that they were exposed but no idea to what extent. There is now a window to wait while they find out if they've caught it, or dodged the viral bullet.

Of those ten people, five of them live in a house with other people. They too, are exposed, my contact to the individual living in that house, and now those people. You can't let them just roam free, because if one of them were to catch it, they could transmit it to other people. So now five houses of say an average of four people are quarantined from my individual transmission, and another five people who live alone. Twenty six people quarantined, and one confirmed infection.

270 out of 37 known infections and 80 known exposures suggests they're missing some details on who knows whom how. Expect more cases from this root.


Thank you
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sorry, losers, but while you were COWERING in your basements, I was LIVING MY LIFE with Olivia, Oliver, Noah, Katelynn, Mason, Kylie, Hunter, Caitlin, Hunter, Harper, Katelin, Hunter, and Caitalynn at my Sweet 16 Party.  You're just jealous!


Don't forget Aiden, Jaden, Braden and Cayden!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

superfarkta: TheGreatGazoo: $12,000 is probably nothing to people who have 80 person "Sweet 16" parties...

Maybe fines like this should be based on a percentage of net worth?


Actually percentage of net.
WTH
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

superfarkta: TheGreatGazoo: $12,000 is probably nothing to people who have 80 person "Sweet 16" parties...

Maybe fines like this should be based on a percentage of net worth?


Of course they should. A speeding ticket would ruin my month as a young man. Nowadays I just figure it costs me $200 every now and then to be able to go 10mph over the limit whenever. Cheaper than lots of stuff, pretty good deal.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: I'm sure the 50 person limit would have prevented this entirely /s

Laws don't protect you... Not being a dumbass protects you


Obeying the does have protective abilities.
/
Sorry they're not absolute.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: I'm sure the 50 person limit would have prevented this entirely /s

Laws don't protect you... Not being a dumbass protects you



Half the population are idiots who need laws to protect themselves from themselves.  Seat belt laws, motorbike helmet laws, facemask requirements during a pandemic ...  Asking a majority of the population to not be a dumbass in their day-to-day lives is useless, and enforcing shiat like this with laws saves us all a lot of money and grief in the long run.

/elitist opinion, but I don't care
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Iniamyen: I'm sure the 50 person limit would have prevented this entirely /s

Laws don't protect you... Not being a dumbass protects you


Half the population are idiots who need laws to protect themselves from themselves.  Seat belt laws, motorbike helmet laws, facemask requirements during a pandemic ...  Asking a majority of the population to not be a dumbass in their day-to-day lives is useless, and enforcing shiat like this with laws saves us all a lot of money and grief in the long run.

/elitist opinion, but I don't care


Exactly.

/
Also less people would have been exposed with the 50 ppl cap
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somebody should Photoshop this.

It even has the Covid Colors.

necromommycon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sorry, losers, but while you were COWERING in your basements, I was LIVING MY LIFE with Olivia, Oliver, Noah, Katelynn, Mason, Kylie, Hunter, Caitlin, Hunter, Harper, Katelin, Hunter, and Caitalynn at my Sweet 16 Party.  You're Your just jealous!


If you are going to be an idiot, might as well go all the way.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yet another thread this statement works in:

One of the biggest things I've learned as an adult is that literally nobody follows the rules.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cost of doing business in Long Island.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Iniamyen: I'm sure the 50 person limit would have prevented this entirely /s

Laws don't protect you... Not being a dumbass protects you


Half the population are idiots who need laws to protect themselves from themselves.  Seat belt laws, motorbike helmet laws, facemask requirements during a pandemic ...  Asking a majority of the population to not be a dumbass in their day-to-day lives is useless, and enforcing shiat like this with laws saves us all a lot of money and grief in the long run.

/elitist opinion, but I don't care


Absolutely Fabulous | Eddie and Patsy go to court | Stupidity Tax | HD
Youtube RsohPbnp1b8
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"They've conducted themselves always within the letter of the law, they've never had any problems," Mr. Gallo said, adding, "They're just beside themselves with the turn of events."

It's easy to not have "problems" if you don't get caught.  It's the getting caught part that causes the problems...
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One thing I have kept hearing from people since they started letting them back in the office is "Well you have to live your life. Can't live in fear of this." Yeah go fark yourselves and they were talking about having a full 50% back on Jan 2. I don't see that happening with this mass stupidity going on. Probably gonna be looking at another lock down sooner or later.
 
