(Slate)   There's 3.5 million ounces of extractable gold just sitting in South Africa, but you'll have to get through 25 chinchillas to get to it. LOOK AT THE BONES   (slate.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chile is like South Africa.
To be fair, the article is a wreck.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Chile is like South Africa.
To be fair, the article is a wreck.


You be nice to subby.   He probably didn't have a map and such as.

ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Chile is like South Africa.
To be fair, the article is a wreck.


"Such methods were initially developed with aims that included the repopulation of the Kruger National Park with white rhinos from KwaZulu-Natal, at the time the pachyderms' last refuge."

I can't even.
 
solcofn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a weird dialect of Spanish the locals have...
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The bait is a mix of almonds, nut shells, and grass, with an added sweetener the rodents curiously find irresistible: vanilla extract.

Fools!  Chinchillas will readily sell their souls for a raisin.
 
