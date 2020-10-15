 Skip to content
(NBC News)   In today's edition of how 2020 could get worse: Scott Peterson may have his conviction overturned   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Jury, California Supreme Court, SAN FRANCISCO, Scott Peterson's conviction, Murder, Capital punishment, Scott Peterson, San Mateo County Superior Court  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hell, put him on the Supreme Court, too. Stigginit after all.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Must be nice to afford multiple re-rolls
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SP was railroaded. there were reports of a nefarious homeless looking ne'r-do-well in their neighborhood when that crime went down, and it was all brushed aside.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry folks, he'll still be in the slammer til at least 2032:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How is he even still alive?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe Trump will pardon him to win favor with white male adulterers.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Maybe Trump will pardon him to win favor with white male adulterers.


I was thinking the same thing. There were fine people on both sides of the murder.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: How is he even still alive?


Did an inmate already get to him and beat his ass already?  Or am I thinking of Jared from Subway?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

radiovox: JFK Shot First: How is he even still alive?

Did an inmate already get to him and beat his ass already?  Or am I thinking of Jared from Subway?


Jeffrey Dahmer
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems to me that somebody wants smoke and mirrors.
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe he'll go free and somebody can pop him.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Don't worry folks, he'll still be in the slammer til at least 2032:

[Fark user image 600x300]


Those ID numbers don't even provide enough unique identifiers for all current prisoners, let alone however many there might be in that dystopian future.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Serious question, can you be convicted of murdering a fetus that can be legally aborted?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The court sent the case back to San Mateo County Superior Court

My first job when I moved to SF was in San Mateo.

That's all I got.
 
bob_ross
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I say let him go.  If you don't get a fair trial (jurors lying about important stuff) sorry the system failed you.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

serfdood: radiovox: JFK Shot First: How is he even still alive?

Did an inmate already get to him and beat his ass already?  Or am I thinking of Jared from Subway?

Jeffrey Dahmer


No, not him.  Inmate killed him.
 
