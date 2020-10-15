 Skip to content
(AlterNet)   John 11:35
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell at 11:00?
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those two things: The event, and the case rise, shouldn't even be in the same article that way. Not until the last paragraph does it point out that the "rise" in 24 hours isn't really related to the event, but makes public health experts nervous about what may come because of the event.

I hate defending wackos.  It is a fun article, but it doesn't show causation. Your body doesn't create antibodies in reaction to the virus that early, and I don't even think PCR would find the virus itself after 24 hours or less of incubation, would it?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact. These people are Protestants. Protestantism has always held that faith alone and the Biblical text alone are the core of Christianity. Congregational worship is neither of those things. The people whose Christianity actually requires sacramental participation in a congregational setting, Catholics and Orthodox, are by and large not fighting these restrictions, though they have a better argument to make. There is no doctrinal reason for these people to meet in groups at all. There is tradition, but that has no actual authority in Protestantism, least of all in evangelical Protestantism.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There has been plenty of superspreader causation shown in events much smaller than this. The laws of epidemiological spread do not change from day to day.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they kick their legs when they die, is that considered dancing?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Morons:
Can't get sick at church event because God will protect us


Relevant biblical passage:
"If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down from hence: For it is written, 'He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee: And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.'" (Luke4:9-13) citing Psalms 91:12.
Once more, Jesus maintained his integrity and responded by quoting scripture, saying, "Again it is written, 'You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.'" (Matthew 4:7) quoting Deuteronomy 6:16.[44]


Conclusion: Don't ask God to hold your beer. God will not intervene to keep you from getting hurt if you are just being an idiot. But you will go to hell for testing him.  Not like you weren't headed there already if you are a republican.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And the Lord said to John, "Come forth and you shall receive eternal life."
But John came fifth and won a toaster.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guess God was busy looking after some other fools.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, um, you can't catch covid, get tested, then get the results within 24.
I could be sucking on covid right now and it can take two weeks to get the results.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Jesus wept."
In case you're curious.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alternet is garbage.  It's basically the Breitbart/Blaze/OAN of the left.  I'm a lefty too, but I won't waste my time reading blatantly biased sources just because it's what I want to hear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Because it's not about the actual precepts of their religion, it's about stigginit.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
how farking dumb are you guys? DO NOT GATHER IN CROWDS!!!!!!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HOTY subby. Well done
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Self correcting problem
 
dascott
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully the collection plate spread faster than the COVID.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yeah, an increase in cases 24 hours after the event is not going to be related to the event. Give about 7 to 10 days and then there will be a really nice uptick in cases.

The wackos consequences won't hit till after about a week.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I assume their god is Nurgle.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is he pastor that organized this, with the mic, on the left:
media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


and he is putting his hands on the president here, on December 2019:
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


/ remember who these guys are.  They will backtrack their actions so fast, your head will spin.
// and yes, the Lord forgives.  But, common!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"All I wanted was a pepsi"
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Think I'll be saving these for the next RW hypocrite fundamentalist trying to jusitfy their stance.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No it's about a quarter past 8.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x630]


I don't see these guys on the list:
pmcvariety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


And they do exist.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
God keeps sending messages...
 
godxam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

are you assuming they have a soul?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Their emissions were like that of horses. Of course, I'm talking about the spittle flying out of their mouths.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Destructor: I assume their god is Nurgle.


Behold, the power and the majesty of Nurgle.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Beyond that, the fact that they're Protestants makes this extra specially ironic...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not that I'd expect this choad or any of his cult to know who Martin Luther was, besides 'that uppity Blavk guy with a dream'.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've never understood why people want somebody else to witness their prayer or worship.

Seems to me that solitary prayer is the most sincere. But then there's no money involved.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think you're all missing the point.  They had a fat drummer.  Assuming Tubbs McGee actually got paid in something other than prayer, wouldn't that make him the only fat, professional drummer?  I thought those guys were all speed freaks and/or needed to have really quick hands.  That guy had his man gunt resting on one of the tom toms.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only John I'm interested in...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The whole question of "Why does God allow evil?" never made any sense to me, because it's us. We allow evil, because most of the world's evil comes from us. We could fix most of humanity's problems ourselves if we stopped waiting for some supernatural father figure to do it for us, and while I don't believe, I can conceive of a benevolent god that is still totally cool with letting us fark things up until we figure this out. Basically trial by fire, learning from the school of hard knocks. Don't like the way the world is? Fix it.

But no. They cling to the idea that he won't let anything bad happen, that it's all a part of his divine plan, that "God works in mysterious ways" so they can continue to absolve themselves of any responsibility. And meanwhile their god is rolling his eyes and burying his face in his hands, muttering, "Grow the fark up already, you damned idiots!"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought it was John 7:11.    Or maybe it was something I read in the john at the 7-11.
 
