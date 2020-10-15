 Skip to content
'China Conducts Test Of Massive Suicide Drone Swarm Launched From A Box On A Truck' Does this count as Zerg or Protoss?
62
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait....I think I've seen this movie.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god, not this conversation again....
Did y'all ever come up with a number?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its like carriers and the little fighters they send out so I'd say protoss
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slaughterbots
Youtube 9CO6M2HsoIA
obligatory.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'm glad the youtube video is coming true.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What with the Dr. Who music?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.


Not exactly.

Chinas best case scenario (sinking an aircraft carrier) is also their worst because if that happens we will use tactical nuclear weapons. And all the drones in the world wont stop a Virginia Class attack sub from launching her cruise missiles.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a test involving a swarm of loitering munitions"

Well, I guess we won't have to worry about them if they're just gonna loiter about. Maybe they should get a job.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meal Team 6 seen crapping their pants.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: " a test involving a swarm of loitering munitions"

Well, I guess we won't have to worry about them if they're just gonna loiter about. Maybe they should get a job.


Model 2 removes the loitering debuff by ensuring each drone has 20 dollars on it when it is downtown.
 
apotheosis27 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
To the bunkers, humans!
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.

Not exactly.

Chinas best case scenario (sinking an aircraft carrier) is also their worst because if that happens we will use tactical nuclear weapons. And all the drones in the world wont stop a Virginia Class attack sub from launching her cruise missiles.


Using a smallish nuke in response to them sinking an aircraft carrier?

Doubt.jpg

/NOBODY wants to start a nuclear war
//no, not even the idiot in the white house
///or the idiot in best korea
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Wait....I think I've seen this movie.


Quite literally - it's straight out of Angel Has Fallen
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That reminds me...why haven't we gotten a StarCraft movie yet?
 
drwiki
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I always filed this idea under: "If there were REALLY competent terrorist cells in the US we'd have seen ____ already."

Is there an effective area denial system for drones using optical/gyro tracking? Consumer models can probably be jammed/geofenced if the threat is anticipated.

/Can't say I haven't thought about whether 45 is equipped to handle a swarm of autonomous grenades when out in the open.
//2nd amendment solutions
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or you know you could fire 48 guided rockets that would come in faster, carry a heavier warhead, and do more dammage.

Drones do have one advantage.  They can hug the ground and come in at multiple angles, thus preventing counter battery from finding their launch point.

However rockets are probably less vulnerable to jamming and can deal with armor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Using a smallish nuke in response to them sinking an aircraft carrier?


Those things cost about 5 billion each and crew around 4,000.

Throw in another billion or so for the 100 F-18's.

Believe it.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9CO6M2Hs​oIA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] obligatory.


On the one hand I know a lot of technological reasons that the drones in that video won't work like that.

On the other hand...I'm not sure I want to argue against the video's political point.

Anyways, on TFA: China tests smart munitions.  Not really China's MO.  20 pounds of expensive tech and logistics for 2 ounces of bomb?  That's something they put together for propaganda videos before (usually) just throwing waves of dudes with guns at the problem because they have a lot, a LOT, of dudes.

Interesting?  Yes.  Scary?  No scarier than if that same truck launcher had a load of regular missiles on it.  The big thing this does is it lets them loiter and scan for targets.  They can dominate an area with bombs hanging over everyone's head in a way that's very threatening for an extended period.  So I guess it's "scarier" in terms of psychological warfare while they're in deployment, which probably DOES fit China's MO.

Bottom line?  If you're scared of this you should have been scared of things before this.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Using a smallish nuke in response to them sinking an aircraft carrier?

Doubt.jpg

/NOBODY wants to start a nuclear war


If the Chinese are seriously going after our carriers, that war has already started.

That being said, drones small enough to fit 48 to a truck are not going after our capital ships and not getting past our anti-missile systems if they do.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's a reason drones are one of the biggest threats the military faces today - not only are they small, and hard to detect and track at range, but they can stay far away (kilometers or more) and do intelligence and recon, or get close in large, but relatively inexpensive, swarms and carry explosives or other things. And it's an asymmetric problem - you can't use a $10,000 missile to shoot down a $200 drone or they will bankrupt you by sending drones. Plus, you don't have enough missiles to take down a swarm of them that's determined to get to you.

There's a lot of money being invested in this problem. If you have a practical solution, you will be a kajillionaire. There's a lot of half-measures being fielded right now (Google has lots of info).
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.

Not exactly.

Chinas best case scenario (sinking an aircraft carrier) is also their worst because if that happens we will use tactical nuclear weapons. And all the drones in the world wont stop a Virginia Class attack sub from launching her cruise missiles.


I dont think Virginia carries any tactical nuclear weapons.
The Chinese will rightfully identify our CVNs as a center of gravity for us, both in fighting capability and how sinking one could affect US public will.
But i don't think nukes would be used unless in response to a clearly defined nuclear attack or to prevent regime change.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, gonna date myself on this one, maybe, but if you were in to the car audio scene, you might get it...

China just now getting around to making a copy of the "Box that Rocks"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.


That's why we're building these, they work quick are incredibly precise and really never run out of ammo:
Watch the US Navy's laser weapon in action
Youtube tyUh_xSjvXQ
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Meal Team 6 seen crapping their pants.


Of course they are - do they look like they get enough fiber?
 
ClintBartonWannabe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rework of an old idea, the Hwacha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM2Nc​P​wsngU
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.

Not exactly.

Chinas best case scenario (sinking an aircraft carrier) is also their worst because if that happens we will use tactical nuclear weapons. And all the drones in the world wont stop a Virginia Class attack sub from launching her cruise missiles.


Can't they put up a middle defense swarm?
Of course, I have no knowledge of this, but if someone in the woods of Missouri could think of this...
Don't you think some egghead dork already did?

/ dammit now they did
// gave that multi billion dollar idea away
/// oh well, back to the old drawing board...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, self-flying cluster munitions?
 
Meez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is  this scary ? We have cruise missles that travel much faster with a much bigger punch and where  launched in massive packs in the Iraq shock and awe campaign
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dork subby, it's a flash tank rush. Duh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I dont think Virginia carries any tactical nuclear weapons


They can deploy with up to 14 tomahawk cruise missiles in their new Virginia Payload Tubes.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Using a smallish nuke in response to them sinking an aircraft carrier?


Does each drone deliver five pounds of uranium to the pile?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Quick question for the room:

What is the advantage of using depleted uranium for our anti-missile systems?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: I dont think Virginia carries any tactical nuclear weapons

They can deploy with up to 14 tomahawk cruise missiles in their new Virginia Payload Tubes.


I don't think you can say Tomahawks are armed with Nukes anymore
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

1funguy: dothemath: The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.

Not exactly.

Chinas best case scenario (sinking an aircraft carrier) is also their worst because if that happens we will use tactical nuclear weapons. And all the drones in the world wont stop a Virginia Class attack sub from launching her cruise missiles.

Can't they put up a middle defense swarm?
Of course, I have no knowledge of this, but if someone in the woods of Missouri could think of this...
Don't you think some egghead dork already did?

/ dammit now they did
// gave that multi billion dollar idea away
/// oh well, back to the old drawing board...


Missle
Sorry
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Quick question for the room:

What is the advantage of using depleted uranium for our anti-missile systems?


It's density means it flies further given the same initial velocity and is less affected by wind. When it impacts, it fractures sharp and is very good at penetrating hard targets.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Meez: Why is  this scary ? We have cruise missles that travel much faster with a much bigger punch and where  launched in massive packs in the Iraq shock and awe campaign


Because this is effectively a very cheap semi-autonomous missile.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Quick question for the room:

What is the advantage of using depleted uranium for our anti-missile systems?


The Navy, at least, no longer used DU rounds.  They switched to tungsten
 
tallen702
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, China's been playing Ace Combat 7 huh? 

Ace Combat 7: First Encounter With Arsenal Bird
Youtube e5xP48qwno0
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Name_Omitted: Quick question for the room:

What is the advantage of using depleted uranium for our anti-missile systems?

It's density means it flies further given the same initial velocity and is less affected by wind. When it impacts, it fractures sharp and is very good at penetrating hard targets.


Thank you.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Private_Citizen: Name_Omitted: Quick question for the room:

What is the advantage of using depleted uranium for our anti-missile systems?

It's density means it flies further given the same initial velocity and is less affected by wind. When it impacts, it fractures sharp and is very good at penetrating hard targets.

Thank you.


You're welcome!
 
shabu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Surveillance image of drones now declassified by the military.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
AntonChigger: Doubt.jpg

The poster's ID is dothemath, duh. Yours is just some ultimate badass with hard bark that may or may not be on the other side of a locked door...the dead cat's just a story, it's illustrative, like a fable. The math tells how it really works.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

1funguy: Can't they put up a middle defense swarm?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Close-i​n​_weapon_system
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice till the drones decide to turn on their creators.
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.


Before these kind of drones could do any damage to a combat vessel of any kind, they would  need to be much faster, have much longer range, and be much much much larger than a 50 pound warhead.  And the navy actually has much more plausible solutions to a swarm attack than land forces:

1. They began planning for swarm attacks years ago
2. They all have sophisticated EW not found on soft ground targets
3. You can't use cover to sneak up on a ship at sea.
4. They have 20mm, 30mm and 57 mm fast firing weapons stations for CIWS that can  provide defense, and enough deck space to add additional  weapons stations in this weight class, without over burdening a ship.

There's some danger in the littoral, as reaction times are shorter and the threat vectors have more cover, but nothing bigger than an LCS will get that close to a hostile shore (well, maybe a DDG will do an open seas sail by on a reef island, but that's about it).  And the LCS are relatively large and fast ships with lots of empty deck space, so a couple smaller CIWS could be part of their 'mission module' (/s) for in shore work.

The vulnerability is for land forces, which are dispersed, under soft cover if not an armored vehicle and have little organic defense. A 50 pound package won't do much to a DDG, but for most army forces it's going to seriously fark up the garden.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: Nice till the drones decide to turn on their creators.


Road Runner & Coyote / Acme flying dynamite
Youtube m4xy2W6cefk
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We're boned.   China doesn't need a massive navy or military budget to dominate.   They'll hack and swarm us to death with their drones.


China? Terrorists or drug cartels could do this.

I wonder how the Secret Service plans for this.
 
