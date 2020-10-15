 Skip to content
(Reuters) Personally I'd be stocking up on ammunition instead of buying my 20th gun
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

You might want both - for flexibility.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, according to Trump, if Biden wins every suburb is going to be immediately overrun by The Blacks and Illegals and it'll be against the law not to give them your house and your prettiest white daughter and law enforcement will be converted into Antifa Patrols that will burn your car and force you to adopt a transgender Mexican.

So, you know, stock up!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's getting harder to find either. This whole CHAOS thing is making the gun manufacturers bank.

/ I paid $37 before taxes for a box of .45 acp the other day, $42 after tax. 85 cents a round.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's getting harder to find either. This whole CHAOS thing is making the gun manufacturers bank.

/ I paid $37 before taxes for a box of .45 acp the other day, $42 after tax. 85 cents a round.


When was this? Last month I paid about $0.50/round for 1000 rounds of 5.56x45mm NATO and I paid a bit less for several boxes of .45ACP.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dimensio: iheartscotch: It's getting harder to find either. This whole CHAOS thing is making the gun manufacturers bank.

/ I paid $37 before taxes for a box of .45 acp the other day, $42 after tax. 85 cents a round.

When was this? Last month I paid about $0.50/round for 1000 rounds of 5.56x45mm NATO and I paid a bit less for several boxes of .45ACP.


It definitely depends where you buy. My friend keeps buying at the range which is crazy to me. It is infinitely more expensive there.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All of this was forseen....
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


seriously, re-watching AHS Cult it's impressive how much they got right.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She has since applied for a pistol permit and constantly hunts for increasingly scarce ammunition - making three trips weekly to a local Walmart. "They're always out," she said.

You gotta buy online and not be too picky.  I'm pretty well stocked from online purchases. Not by militia standards but still.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ammosexuals spending more money than 3-pack-a-day smokers do.  Hilarious.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wejash: Well, according to Trump, if Biden wins every suburb is going to be immediately overrun by The Blacks and Illegals and it'll be against the law not to give them your house and your prettiest white daughter and law enforcement will be converted into Antifa Patrols that will burn your car and force you to adopt a transgender Mexican.

So, you know, stock up!


Don't forget the raping of the dogs!

/Oh god, the dogs.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.


I doubt she'll benefit.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.


A lot of right-wing white males are going to be shocked at how many liberals and minorites are just as armed as they are.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.

A lot of right-wing white males are going to be shocked at how many liberals and minorites are just as armed as they are.


Liberal and a minority.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.


If you got all your information from Fark I could understand how someone would think that.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's WAY too late for that. Good luck finding any quantity at less than $1/rd, for any caliber.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abox: SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.

I doubt she'll benefit.


Maybe you can counsel her to put her full faith in the cops, white folks and President shiat for brains.
 
Dhusk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you have more guns in your house than people who can competently use them, you have too many guns.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a shotgun, a Remington 1022, and a 9mm pistol from when I was a cop.  I don't known an AR-15 or any other military type guns, and I don't see a reason to.  I seriously doubt I will ever have to take to the streets to battle the redneck militias, but if I do, I am competent that I can get more serious firepower.  Thing is, every one of those Gravy Seals has a house full of guns and ammo, and a bunch of NRA signs in their yard telling you where they are.  They can only fire one gun at a time, and are very large targets.   We only need a handful of armed liberals in each city to get the rest of us armed up.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am currently burying ammo and teaching my women to make a cereal bowl out of a human skull.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Ammosexuals spending more money than 3-pack-a-day smokers do.  Hilarious.


The difference is literally every smoker is going to end up costing tax payers money because of the added risk to their health. Additionally, anyone in their vicinity is exposed against their will to second-hand smoke.

Meanwhile as a responsible gun owner, my ownership does not affect you at all.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: I am currently burying ammo and teaching my women to make a cereal bowl out of a human skull.


Considering you're burying the ammo, you might want to teach them to dig.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With a larger portion of the population owning weapons that means more will be stolen during burglaries and those weapons will trade hands among criminals until eventually being used in the commission of a crime. Just another side effect of Trump's seeding of social intolerance that will come back to bite us all in the ass in years to come.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Dimensio: iheartscotch: It's getting harder to find either. This whole CHAOS thing is making the gun manufacturers bank.

/ I paid $37 before taxes for a box of .45 acp the other day, $42 after tax. 85 cents a round.

When was this? Last month I paid about $0.50/round for 1000 rounds of 5.56x45mm NATO and I paid a bit less for several boxes of .45ACP.

It definitely depends where you buy. My friend keeps buying at the range which is crazy to me. It is infinitely more expensive there.


I use ammoseek.

According to a Farker in a previous discusson, however, trying to buy ammunition at the lowest available price makes me a gun-humping ammosexual. Apparently I am supposed to pay a premium for ammunition or I am psychotic, or something.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 254x199]
You might want both - for flexibility.


Arturo never sells anything decent. and what he does sell is over priced.

If you are playing vanilla fallout 4 the overseerer's guardian from vault 84 and spray n pray are better options at least as far as vendor sold weapons.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My MG42 is ready, bring it.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You should buy it... if you can find it. Our store shelves are bare... what is there is both expensive and sparse.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Abox: SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.

I doubt she'll benefit.

Maybe you can counsel her to put her full faith in the cops, white folks and President shiat for brains.


I'd counsel her to do whatever she thinks is best for her.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dhusk: If you have more guns in your house than people who can competently use them, you have too many guns.


I have 4 and live alone... but my brothers family is a mile away and all he has is a single shotgun so if SHTF...I can share.

on the other hand the only ammo that appears to be easily available right now is 12gauge.

there are a few vintage/classic firearms I've wanted to collect, and now that I could afford them under normal circumstances...the prices have spiked due to hoarders and panic buyers.

oh well.

/and yet with all this going on , Remington still goes bankrupt.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Among the first-timers is Bailey Beeken, 61, who lives in Riverdale, New York and describes herself as a white, politically liberal, middle-class woman. She started taking shooting lessons this summer, she said, because "whichever way this election goes, it could get really scary, and it could get bloody."

With the pandemic pitting mask-wearers against mask protesters, and police-brutality protests sparking violent street clashes, "I just feel like it's a powder keg," she said. "I want to be armed and dangerous."

Bailey died in hour 1 of the civil war, having accidentally shot herself while loading her gun.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's getting harder to find either. This whole CHAOS thing is making the gun manufacturers bank.

/ I paid $37 before taxes for a box of .45 acp the other day, $42 after tax. 85 cents a round.


Anecdotally, some gun stores are reserving ammunition for people who buy guns.  I was talking to my brother in NC the other day, and he's friends with a gun store owner, and the owner is doing that, holding back at least some of his available ammunition for people who buy a gun.  Because what use is a gun if you don't have any ammunition?

Also, subby, much of this is being driven by first time buyers.

https://www.nssf.org/first-time-gun-b​u​yers-grow-to-nearly-5-million-in-2020/​

Something like 40% of sales since March have been first time gun buyers.

Oh, and as of the end of September, more guns have been sold this year than in any previous year.

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/ni​cs_firearm_checks_-_month_year.pdf/vie​w
 
Dryad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rednecks always buy too many guns and never have the money to stock ammo.
-
Now that the nutters are paying $1 a round for ammo, smart money is not on competing for a limited and extremely overpriced resource, its about trading away ridiculously small quantities of ammo bought on sale last year for extra guns they have too many of and no ammo for.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: a Remington 1022


This is really the ultimate survival weapon. Preferably suppressed.

You can carry around 8 thousand rounds.

The IDF uses them to sharp shoot annoying protestors.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bullets and booze will be extremely valuable when everything goes to shiat

That and bacon
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: dothemath: I am currently burying ammo and teaching my women to make a cereal bowl out of a human skull.

Considering you're burying the ammo, you might want to teach them to dig.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You gotta have a gun for every hand for each imaginary invader and you have to have them in every room. So that's two guns in the bathroom, two guns in the living room, two guns in the bedroom, and for the other parts of your house. So that's pretty much 8 guns you need to become an imaginary hero. Probably double that if the imaginary invaders have a different skin color than yours. I've been told people get more savage according to skin color.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So when the fascist come knocking at your door cause Biden won you can have gifts for them. Small, fast moving, gifts.
 
Dryad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SirEattonHogg: I'm confused.  I thought the 2nd Amendment only benefits white males.

A lot of right-wing white males are going to be shocked at how many liberals and minorites are just as armed as they are.


And have the money for decent equipment.
Go ahead, show off your Kel-Tec, I can see it just fine through my Schmidt and Bender
 
Rucker10
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: So when the fascist come knocking at your door cause Biden won you can have gifts for them. Small, fast moving, gifts.


I could smell the sociopath stank on this thread before I even opened it. Was not disappointed.
 
WMCB [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My buddy just picked up a Walther Ppk on the concept that the ammo would be cheaper. He was mistaken. Luckily my hoarding instinct kicked in early, so I'm ready when absolutely nothing happens.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
According to the 2018 FBI Homicide Statistics, there are more homicides caused by blunt objects and/or knives than "Assault Rifles" or other style rifle or shotgun.... but this doesn't feed "The Narrative", so no one ever mentions this fact. Just that we need to regulate something that's clearly nothing more than a "Headline Grabber!!!!!"

But the handgun numbers are insane. That said, there is no derivative from the FBI as to which are illegal handgun owners or legal handgun owners. Those would be interesting numbers to see. I'm sure those numbers would favor one particular side, which is why they aren't out there.

Note:  I cannot post the link because the FBI put it in a table. Google FBI homicide statistics by weapon 2018
(I have not seen 2019's numbers yet).
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every time this happens I consider selling some of my cache. Then I remember that it is times like this that I bought it in the first place.

Now I rarely shoot because it has gotten so expensive. I dialed in my 308 back in the summer for November, Don't mind paying $1/bullet when you only shoot one bullet a season.

/yeah, paid under 15 cents a round for 223 back in the day
//too much of a hassle to try to sell a few thousand rounds when I don't really need the money
///I suspect prices will never go down. Manufacturing isn't adding any meaningful capacity. They LIKE being in constant shortage
 
Advernaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who sold a 44 year old mother a 12-gauge shotgun for home defence? She'll knock herself over then shoot a kid.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've said it before, and I'll say it again:

America is proud of three things:

1. Guns
2. Bigotry
3. Ignorance

Someone a few weeks back pointed out a fourth one, but damned if I can remember what that was.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: wejash: Well, according to Trump, if Biden wins every suburb is going to be immediately overrun by The Blacks and Illegals and it'll be against the law not to give them your house and your prettiest white daughter and law enforcement will be converted into Antifa Patrols that will burn your car and force you to adopt a transgender Mexican.

So, you know, stock up!

Don't forget the raping of the dogs!

/Oh god, the dogs.


I'll be in my lab.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's getting harder to find either. This whole CHAOS thing is making the gun manufacturers bank.

/ I paid $37 before taxes for a box of .45 acp the other day, $42 after tax. 85 cents a round.


Holy crap! I got my first firearm (VP9) at the end of last year and made a modest 1,000 round purchase for range rounds and 3 different small of home protection rounds. I think that bill was less than $200 on Cheaper Than Dirt.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have to buy more guns so we have enough to throw at attackers.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If all my computer RPG time has taught me anything, it's that you need all the guns because; some enemies are only take damage from specific weapons, and they all break after 6 shots.

/Sarcasm
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dhusk: If you have more guns in your house than people who can competently use them, you have too many guns.


I own three shotguns, a high-powered rifle, a pistol, and a muzzle-loading rifle. I hunt with everything but the pistol, which I inherited and keep around for target practice. I'm the only one in my house who uses the guns, except when friends fly in from out-of-state to hunt pheasants and borrow one of my shotguns.
 
