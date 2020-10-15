 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   How many times does this need to happen before people learn how to listen properly??   (wkrn.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Fast food, Memphis, Tennessee, Surveillance, Drive-through, Surveillance video, According to Jim, Winchester, angry customer  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yay! Idiots with guns!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police say an angry customer at a KFC restaurant put innocent lives in danger because there was an issue with his order.

Using cop logic, the shooting was therefore justified.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, listen carefully.
I said TWO COLESLAW
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome headine.  Bravo, subby!
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^headline
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He asked for non-spicy, and got spicy.  Pepper is a deadly weapon, people, and he was just standing his ground against a spray of peppery chicken-or-chicken-analogue.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered extra crispy!  Does this look like extra crispy to you!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men who "need" to carry guns are level-headed and have good judgment.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
same thing happened to me when i tried to order a liter of cola.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say an angry customer at a KFC restaurant put innocent lives in danger because there was an issue with his order. "

Id say it was a negligent chicken employee who put innocent lives in danger by failing to do their job properly.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You are not in school anymore.  There are no awards for being part of the team.  You have to earn your part from here on out."

That's when the psycho begins developing.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when does a semi truck fit through the drive-thru at any fast-food restaurant?
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer my friend, is blowin' in the wind
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey buddy, it's my second admendement rite to shoot guns at the KFC
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were out of cole slaw? Case dismissed.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another law abiding gun loving American exercising their free speech rights. I see nothing wrong with this.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he sure showed that building who's boss.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unless you want me to pump you full of lead, see, you'll give me the extra honey packets I asked for because ONE DOESN'T EVEN COVER HALF THE BISCUIT!!"
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I ordered extra crispy!  Does this look like extra crispy to you!


That might be worth a shooting. Just sayin
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: He asked for non-spicy, and got spicy.  Pepper is a deadly weapon, people, and he was just standing his ground against a spray of peppery chicken-or-chicken-analogue.


Ykno...
My GF weighs ~ 135 at 5'10" and hates spicy food.

Yeah... some people gotta get the point across in a different way.
I could see this scenario...regardless what I think is appropriate.

/ not endorsing this
// but I'm not keeping her off the counter
/// dynamite/small pkg. in play
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Yay! Idiots with guns!

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFY
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bevis and Butthead Customers Suck
Youtube 6p5kOFlTEPs
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, when a fast food joint gets my order wrong, I politely ask them to fix it.  I guess I've been doing it wrong.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artist depickshun

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Gosh, when a fast food joint gets my order wrong, I politely ask them to fix it.  I guess I've been doing it wrong.


With an approach like that, you might get your meal corrected.  With a little bit of rage, you could probably get a refund.  But making the Main tab of Fark dot com requires more of an effort.

Work for it!  Put in that effort!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


HOW DOES LEAVING SOMETHING OFF MY
BURGER TAKE MORE TIME TO MAKE IT???
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just imagine what he'll do when he learns what KFC is doing to his health and tries to get healthcare for it.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: He asked for non-spicy, and got spicy.  Pepper is a deadly weapon, people, and he was just standing his ground against a spray of peppery chicken-or-chicken-analogue.


We know already, your violent Nazi buddy got shot in Denver, so sad.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
" There could have been kids in there."
Yeah well, feeding them that crap is much more likely to kill them so.....
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's a sensitive trigger
Falling Down (6/10) Movie CLIP - The Customer is Always Right (1993) HD
Youtube hlzm7-gvTRg
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It has to happen at regular intervals for the new employees to learn.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"...AND A LARGE ORANGE DRINK! SAY IT! SAY 'OOOORANNNNGE DRIIIIIINK.' SAY IT!!!!"

/"Hnnnranj dwing."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I ordered extra crispy!  Does this look like extra crispy to you!


Ohhhh sorry - I thought you said extra greasy.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, if them kids in KFC had 16 weeks of boot camp like the shooter did, they'd learn to hear something one time and get it right the first time.
 
heyjessica
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, I guess this can't be any worse than when people killed each other over the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Uh 5' 10 and 135? That is not a "small" package.

*I* am a small package. 5'1 95 lbs.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL Black people.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The local Popeyes dodged one.

/Popeyes never EVER gets my order right
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My favorite is "What sauce do you want?" And then they don't give you any sauce. Makes me want to gun'em down and use their blood as sauce. But my friend says their blood only looks like BBQ sauce, so I don't. I guess taste buds are blind or something.
 
payattention
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/say mustard again, I dare you!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.