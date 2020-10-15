 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. What happens on the flight back to Detroit is a different story   (mlive.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look we all know what a pain it is go get in out of those little seats, down those narrow aisles only to be told by the flight attendant that you can't wait up front because assholes flew planes into buildings.  So you just go.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Urine trouble now dude.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight "


Still not the worst thing that happened on a Delta flight that day.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R Kelley was ordained?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I jump up and I seen his private area..."

- Ivanka Trump on Fathers Day
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect opportunity for a well deserved cock-punch.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well-known pastor from North Carolina" - well let's out the son of a biatch.

I'd also like to know if it was racially motivated (victim was Black). The guy claims it was a "bad reaction to Ambien" and we all know what that excuse is worth.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleep aid defense. Surejan.jpg
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser - Airplane
Youtube AmA7Nm4qvGE
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for such a 'well known' pastor, the author of the article having quite a difficult time naming this creep...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well known pastor we won't name?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should he not have baptized her like that?  Has he been doing it wrong?  Only God will judge....
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jussie?  Is that you?
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
Came here for the Ambien Walrus, did not leave disappointed.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of men have trouble urinating. No?

Moved by the spirit of Trump. Still nothing? Tough crowd.
 
SirEattonHogg
On that particular flight?  Well yeah.   "Sorry you got pissed on, and uh.... welcome to Detroit".
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
I love ambien walrus.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something is wrong with that guy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report from FOX 2 says the pastor may have had a reaction to a sleep aid which he took. Beverly says the man didn't say a word the entire time he was standing next to her during the alleged incident.

Ya' see?  I was ministering to my flock in Vegas.  And I lost a lot of money - probably stolen - seedy town that it is.  I didn't sleep at all because I was praying for all the lost souls in that city.  And on the flight back, I took a sleep aid.  Next thing I know, I was in cuffs and a woman was screaming.  I have no idea whose fault all this is.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:a well-known pastor from North Carolina.

kdawg7736: Something is wrong with that guy.


Definitely.  Also, I can't believe he's peeing on people in airplanes.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How many shopping days til Pissmass?
 
EZ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean, it is a Delta flight.  You want the Urine free section you gotta pay the upcharge.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
now now, everyone, we don't know the whole story.  maybe she was stung by a jellyfish.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: the man, whom WJBK is identifying only as a well-known pastor from North Carolina.

**crosses fingers** "Please be Steve Furtick, please be Steve Furtick..."
 
dothemath
Sounds like it came early this year.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just blessing her with some personal Holy Water.
 
wantingout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL Ambien strikes again
 
Snargi
Crikey!

/Too soon?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
Ambien doesn't cause racism, but I can personally attest that I did once piss all over my upstairs hallway after taking it. My ex-wife was mortified and I don't remember any of it. I'd guess it usually happens if you've been drinking and then you take one.

There are less horrific ambien sleepwalking side effects, too. I once watched seven episodes of Family guy after taking Ambien - don't remember any of it. My ex-wife once changed the cat litter box in the middle of the night and put the bag full of used litter neatly in our kitchen sink. Again, she doesn't remember any of it. Ambien is a helluva drug.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Well known pastor we won't name?


If it was an actual medical issue (reaction to Ambien, which, considering how crazy that farking drug is, is at least somewhat believable) it might be considered tactless (although not illegal) to name him.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
My wife takes ambien.

I have found her doing her nails in the bathroom at 3 AM in a state of undress.

Also the texts she has sent on it.

There's more stuff but not goi g to divulge them here.

That's why I'll never take that stuff, aand stick to weed for sleep.  I don't need to be found walking around the courtyard in my underwear something.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Beverly said she had to sit in her urine-soaked clothes for the rest of the flight"

We object to the phrase 'urine-soaked', when she could have said 'peepee-soaked'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Ambien Walrus now helps you get fit as you sleep with watersports.
 
khatores
Just came to make sure this was mentioned.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone lucky enough to get a cellphone recording can make serious mint.
They pay big bucks for that kind of stuff in Japan...just sayin'
 
SpshulEd
I came home from college one weekend and saw a burn mark in the front yard.  My neighbor came over when i first pulled in and said my mom, in the middle of the night, setup a camp fire in the front yard.  Sat out there for an hour, then put it out and went back in.  I go inside and ask her about the burn mark and she had no idea where it came from.  I'm thankful we have good neighbors. Not long after she quit taking it for her insomnia and a Dr changed her meds.  Apparently she thought someone was steeling her food, but she was just eating in the middle of the night.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The pastor can't be that well know if he's flying commercial. Don't all pastors have private planes now?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please be Franklin Graham. Or Jim Bakker. Please.  Come on, 2020; give us something.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.