 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Sometimes life in Bra is not all funbags   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Common cold, Mariangela Cerrato, AUSTRALIAN POLITICIAN, Influenza, Italian woman, client's work rate, Cristiano Burdese, co-worker's cappuccino  
•       •       •

1094 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 2:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The victim realized something was wrong when she drove into a tree on her way home from work.

A bit of a tipoff, that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's life like in Bro?
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The victim realized something was wrong when she drove into a tree on her way home from work.

I don't think that was the first sign that things were going sideways.
 
huntercr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whatever bruh.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At times life in Bra seems confining.  But it's always supportive.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, I went to decolletage just outside of Bra.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone consider the possibility that the victim is actually a pillhead blaming others for the side effects of their habit?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Anyone consider the possibility that the victim is actually a pillhead blaming others for the side effects of their habit?


Yeah if someone put diazapam (valium) in my coffee I would have a farking great morning
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to go see a fortune teller there.

thiswastv.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


She was the Bra Seer.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bukharin: What's life like in Bro?


Similar, but more beer drinking, belching, and farting.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well she IS a dedicated employee who's willing to think outside the box and plans things out.  She sounds like a keeper to me.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the pic of the cool starry bra is in my oher chromebook that doesn't have a charging cord for it.

just imagne it.
 
HexMadroom [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Bukharin: What's life like in Bro?

Similar, but more beer drinking, belching, and farting.


Well there you have it, all the components of the bromance language
 
Funbags
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The hell you say!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.imgflip.com image 791x499]


Liar Liar - Elevator Scene (1080p)
Youtube 4c5MpLxl6PI
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.