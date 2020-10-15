 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Looks like someone finally made the call on that difficult trolley-problem   (nypost.com) divider line
    Sad, Syracuse, New York, Trevor Pierce, Syracuse University, political philosophy, Syracuse University freshman  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably riding his skateboard, with ear buds in, and playing on his phone. Never heard or saw the trolley. Darwin gets another one.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYPOST.

I now doubt the existence of trolleys and Syracuse.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The skateboard will be folded neatly and presented to his mother at the funeral.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The skateboard will be folded neatly and presented to his mother at the funeral.


Well this is awkward. It's already been folded.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, that Deontology rules, and Consequentialism drools?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How high do you have tyo be to not dodge a trolley?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A two-year-old's solution to the trolley problem
Youtube -N_RZJUAQY4
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once spent a few hours reading about the gorges on campus. I don't recommend it
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trololo Sing Along!
Youtube 2Z4m4lnjxkY

2x R.I.P Trololoey-Man
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand skateboarders on roadways.  They hit just one pebble the wrong shape or size and they're going to go flying out onto the street and under my tires again like those five times.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Trevor may be greatly missed by all his friends, he sure as hell wasn't missed by that trolley.
 
AndTheyAllLived [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks exactly like what I imagine when I hear the name Trevor...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trevor Pierce, 19, collided with the trolley..."

Trolley is the victim here.
 
AndTheyAllLived [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...And a political philosophy major.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad to know the world lost a political philosophy major and sassy barista/bartender who would deliver your drink with a comment that made you go hmmm, several minutes after picking up your drink and wonder what happened to C+C Music Factory.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't have happened with a monorail.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son I am disappoint

Judy Garland - The Trolley Song
Youtube Ln3sNwccHxI
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magical no morehttps://youtu.be/au3-hk-pXsM
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Hunter Biden driving the Trolley?

Fark the NY Post.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: I once spent a few hours reading about the gorges on campus. I don't recommend it


That's Ithaca. Not Syracuse. "Ithaca Is Gorges" as they say.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is with that photo? Was it taken after he died?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb:  One day I said that we needed to get a coworker to document what he was doing in case he got hit by a bus.  The next day he said that he wished I should have said "in case he wins the lottery" as he was going home that evening and got hit by a streetcar. No injuries except bruises he would have preferred winning the lottery. Based on that I never say "get hit by a bus."
 
hAZy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AndTheyAllLived: ...And a political philosophy major.


As soon as I saw this, my first thought was, "No big loss"

/too soon?
//slashies
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: What the hell is with that photo? Was it taken after he died?


"I'm sooooooo wasted..."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn.  If it wasn't Year of the Covid, his roommate (assuming there aren't roommates right now) would have got straight 'A's.
 
Loren
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Probably riding his skateboard, with ear buds in, and playing on his phone. Never heard or saw the trolley. Darwin gets another one.


My thought, also.  If the trolley driver was at fault it would have been obvious.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A campus trolley. In Syracuse, where there's five months of lake effect snow.
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: A campus trolley. In Syracuse, where there's five months of lake effect snow.


It's bus.

https://news.syr.edu/blog/2020/01/12/​c​use-trolleys-make-their-campus-debut-e​xpand-shuttle-routes/
 
zimbomba67
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hAZy: AndTheyAllLived: ...And a

hAZy: AndTheyAllLived: ...And a political philosophy major.

As soon as I saw this, my first thought was, "No big loss"

/too soon?
//slashies


As soon as I saw this, my first thought was, "No big loss"

/too soon?
//slashies


It's the white people's version of "aspiring rapper"
 
