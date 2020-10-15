 Skip to content
 
(Radio.com)   NJ has so many new coronavirus cases it qualifies for its own COVID quarantine travel advisory   (radio.com) divider line
    New York City, New Jersey, new coronavirus cases, United States, own COVID quarantine travel advisory, New York, New Jersey's seven-day average, quarantine list  
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not looking forward to the next few months.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago is also in the same boat.  The day they added Indiana to their quarantine, they were over the same limit.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#DIV/0
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a map of trends this morning, looks like we are starting a flip flop. The south seemed stable, and NY, but most other states were going up. Texas was the only one I saw that had a big down swing.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. South Dakota is nearly hitting those raw numbers (870something yesterday, 790something today), and we have way, way fewer people.

South Dakota laughs at your puny infection numbers.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not the first time the State Department has had New Jersey on a list.

NJ is now a red state?

philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sturgis, NJ
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It being New Jersey is the only travel advisory I need to not travel to New Jersey
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldJames: Saw a map of trends this morning, looks like we are starting a flip flop. The south seemed stable, and NY, but most other states were going up. Texas was the only one I saw that had a big down swing.


It's almost as if all the Blue State/Red State garbage that gets spewed on here as to where the virus prefers to spread is a bunch of meaningless bullshiat.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: OldJames: Saw a map of trends this morning, looks like we are starting a flip flop. The south seemed stable, and NY, but most other states were going up. Texas was the only one I saw that had a big down swing.

It's almost as if all the Blue State/Red State garbage that gets spewed on here as to where the virus prefers to spread is a bunch of meaningless bullshiat.


I had predicted the virus would travel where more people gathered inside.  In the spring that was in the north due to the cold weather still (late spring).  In the summer it was the south, and southwest due to the heat being so bad everyone kid in a/c.   But the current trend moving back into the north (Minne, WI) and generally all over has not followed my predictions.   But I do think as it gets too cold to do stuff outside, we will have a surge again...maybe over this surge, maybe a different surge.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: It being New Jersey is the only travel advisory I need to not travel to New Jersey


look, a NJ joke.stop, my sides hurt from laughing.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm driving from New Jersey to Maryland on Saturday. I wonder if anybody knows of any restrictions there. I had a Covid test a few days ago and it came back negative.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Chicago is also in the same boat.  The day they added Indiana to their quarantine, they were over the same limit.


Wisconsin is farked right now, they reported more than double the number of cases reported by NJ yesterday, and the positivity rate for Covid tests is ridiculously high. Still you have Rethuglicans saying it isn't a big deal to their supporters, while pretending they care about the problem. Looking at you Glen Grothman - R - Coronavirus Caucus. F**ker pretends he gives a shiat in ads, while doing everything possible to prevent any actual containment.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot Lakewood
 
Kali-Ma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Schools.  Wherever they have opened schools, there's been a surge (South opened weeks ago, but it's flattening now).  The north put it off a few weeks, but now it's happening since they've opened.  We haven't done it yet in MD and our curve is still flat.  They're going to try to do a hybrid schedule in my county starting Nov-Dec.  We'll see how that goes.  I'm straight homeschooling on my own curriculum until they go in full-time.  The distance learning was nonsense and still didn't help me with having to stay home to watch my sprog.

Whenever schools open, there will be a spike, then it flattens. I'm pretty sure that's going to be the case all fall/winter. If they close the schools again, there will just be another spike when they reopen (unless they put it off until full vaccination).
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Up front, back in March, doctors were saying COVID-19 would eventually spread everywhere through all populations. There is no hiding from it, you will be exposed to it.  That's the bad news.

The good news is that 80% of COVID positive test subjects are asymptomatic.  And of those that do test positive and show symptoms, 99+% will survive it.

Chances are you were already exposed, and your body decided it wasn't having it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The fact that numerous hotspots are flaring up combined with the fact the the election is basically already in progress (early voting) makes me think we are likely to have a national mandate soon that basically locks down every metropolitan area whether they have the spread under control or not. Time to make a costco run to ensure essentials are stocked enough to make it to November 4th without booze/tp/food related hardship.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Up front, back in March, doctors were saying COVID-19 would eventually spread everywhere through all populations. There is no hiding from it, you will be exposed to it.  That's the bad news.

The good news is that 80% of COVID positive test subjects are asymptomatic.  And of those that do test positive and show symptoms, 99+% will survive it.

Chances are you were already exposed, and your body decided it wasn't having it.


Tad_Waxpole
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chris Ween: I had predicted the virus would travel where more people gathered inside.  In the spring that was in the north due to the cold weather still (late spring).  In the summer it was the south, and southwest due to the heat being so bad everyone kid in a/c.


