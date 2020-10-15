 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Some people might just give up after hiring two teenagers to kill their estranged husband, who survived despite taking nine bullets. But not this lady. Not. This. Lady   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Broadsheet, Seattle, Automobile, Prosecutor, Truck, Lawyer, Crime, 48-year-old sales manager  
•       •       •

1448 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a good story?
Because I'm not going to Paywall to read it
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Is it a good story?
Because I'm not going to Paywall to read it


Wife wants to get rid of husband, enlists others multiple times to kill him.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never pay someone 13k for a hit. That's like Walmart quality killing.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Is it a good story?
Because I'm not going to Paywall to read it


Bulletproof Baron Li.

Sitting in his leather chair, stroking a fluffy white kitten, as he laughs, "You sent schoolboys to do a man's job -- that was your undoing..."
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Harlan and Marlon unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can Google her picture.   talk about sociopath eyes.

Beyond that not much to say about a woman who has her disabled child taken by CPS due to neglect, kid winds up in foster care, eventually dad is given full custody, and her solution is then to kill him for the life insurance/trust that he set up for his kid.

People are scum.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Is it a good story?
Because I'm not going to Paywall to read it


The wife wants sole control of disabled son's trust fund.  Hires two 17-year-olds to murder ex-husband.  One is the shooter the other is the getaway driver.  The shooter shoots the ex-husband 9 times but he survives.  Text messages and emails show that they were going to try again.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For the husband...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've heard of taking one but nine?

Either he was insane or she was. Or both.

Damn I can't even.
 
Pert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Earlier this month, police arrested two 17-year-olds, Joseph Good and Quincy Mendez..."

Those are some top-drawer would-be teenage assassin names. I am totally stealing those for my next private detective novel... which will also be my first.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: "Earlier this month, police arrested two 17-year-olds, Joseph Good and Quincy Mendez..."

Those are some top-drawer would-be teenage assassin names. I am totally stealing those for my next private detective novel... which will also be my first.


She hired Joe Good, when she could have hired Evan Better...
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I've heard of taking one but nine?

Either he was insane or she was. Or both.

Damn I can't even.



He didn't do it voluntarily.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Callous: vudukungfu: Is it a good story?
Because I'm not going to Paywall to read it

The wife wants sole control of disabled son's trust fund.  Hires two 17-year-olds to murder ex-husband.  One is the shooter the other is the getaway driver.  The shooter shoots the ex-husband 9 times but he survives.  Text messages and emails show that they were going to try again.


where did they shoot him?
In the foot?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Never pay someone 13k for a hit. That's like Walmart quality killing.


You can hire a no-hope banger or Cletus-type french fry for less than a grand.  That'd be Walmart time.  Never pay 13k for a hit because this isn't the movies.  There aren't any competent 'hit men' to be found outside of large organizations, and they work internally not for Joe Dumbass.  Banger-bro or his equivalent is the best you're gonna get that isn't a shill for the cops, and sometimes they might even do it if they're bored or figure they can tap you for more money afters.  Which they can.  Welcome to blackmail - yay.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He must have banged her sister because that is some deep inner hatred.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Https://rentahitman.com

Next time hire pros.
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How is it possible that nine shots didn't kill this guy?

If Call of Duty has taught me anything it's that a shot from an M9 to the kneecap is fatal!!!
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Callous: vudukungfu: Is it a good story?
Because I'm not going to Paywall to read it

The wife wants sole control of disabled son's trust fund.  Hires two 17-year-olds to murder ex-husband.  One is the shooter the other is the getaway driver.  The shooter shoots the ex-husband 9 times but he survives.  Text messages and emails show that they were going to try again.

where did they shoot him?
In the foot?


The article says arms, legs, torso, and hip.  No organs or major arteries were hit.  All non-life-threatening wounds.
 
AeAe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article, but I guess getting a divorce is not an option?
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Callous: casual disregard: I've heard of taking one but nine?

Either he was insane or she was. Or both.

Damn I can't even.

He didn't do it voluntarily.


No, I expect not.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buntz: How is it possible that nine shots didn't kill this guy?

If Call of Duty has taught me anything it's that a shot from an M9 to the kneecap is fatal!!!


I'm guessing a .22 .25 or .380 was involved.   through a car they're as deadly as BB guns
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aimless excuses for missing a former lover.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Axeofjudgement: Never pay someone 13k for a hit. That's like Walmart quality killing.

You can hire a no-hope banger or Cletus-type french fry for less than a grand.  That'd be Walmart time.  Never pay 13k for a hit because this isn't the movies.  There aren't any competent 'hit men' to be found outside of large organizations, and they work internally not for Joe Dumbass.  Banger-bro or his equivalent is the best you're gonna get that isn't a shill for the cops, and sometimes they might even do it if they're bored or figure they can tap you for more money afters.  Which they can.  Welcome to blackmail - yay.


You've seen a few pixels in your day, haven't you?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AeAe: I didn't read the article, but I guess getting a divorce is not an option?


They were already divorced.  They have a disabled son with a large trust fund and Mom wanted sole control of it.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

http://diazhub.com/australia/wife-30-​a​nd-two-teens-17-she-hired-to-murder-he​r-ex-husband-48-are-arrested/
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I lived in Bellevue Id pay someone to kill myself.
 
chewd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

coffeetime: She seems nice.


She'll be single soon, one way or another.
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I've heard of taking one but nine?

Either he was insane or she was. Or both.

Damn I can't even.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mr. Li's new gig as a Tupac impersonator is going to be epic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: You can hire a no-hope banger


Cool, whats your moms number?
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was she sleeping with the teens?
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: If I lived in Bellevue Id pay someone to kill myself.


Kids In The Hall - The Hit
Youtube 8SXHp42HGUA
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if there's one thing I've learned in life its that persistence  can pay off and you can reach your goals.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Was she sleeping with the teens?


She was going to pay them $13,000
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Is she hot?


townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Callous: The article says arms, legs, torso, and hip. No organs or major arteries were hit. All non-life-threatening wounds.

He's still messed up for life though.  The body rewards that much damage with lifelong chronic pain.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: vudukungfu: Is it a good story?
Because I'm not going to Paywall to read it

Wife wants to get rid of husband, enlists others multiple times to kill him.


And they try very hard. They shot him nine times at close range and he survived. Then they used text messaging and email to communicate back-and-forth. That way there would be a nice clean paper trail for the detectives to follow. This is like hiring dumb and dumber to do a hit. Ex-wife sounds like a real winner. She had her child taken away and put into foster care for neglect. He finally won custody and now somehow if she were to get primary custody of the child she would stand To get control of a trust fund set up for the child. That way she could spend the money and continue to neglect the child. They should let a few pot smokers out of prison to make room for this biatch.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chawco: dothemath: If I lived in Bellevue Id pay someone to kill myself.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8SXHp42H​GUA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


https://youtu.be/xWTc3oY23wI

"Dat boy fixin to be smokin' on the night train"
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jeez Melania, let it go.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: You can hire a no-hope banger

Cool, whats your moms number?


I don't believe I hate anyone enough to wish that on them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Axeofjudgement: Never pay someone 13k for a hit. That's like Walmart quality killing.

You can hire a no-hope banger or Cletus-type french fry for less than a grand.  That'd be Walmart time.  Never pay 13k for a hit because this isn't the movies.  There aren't any competent 'hit men' to be found outside of large organizations, and they work internally not for Joe Dumbass.  Banger-bro or his equivalent is the best you're gonna get that isn't a shill for the cops, and sometimes they might even do it if they're bored or figure they can tap you for more money afters.  Which they can.  Welcome to blackmail - yay.


Just do it yourself. Only one witness. If he's too stupid to keep his mouth shut, you can do him too.
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: He must have banged her sister because that is some deep inner hatred.


nah, just deep greed for her son's money
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.