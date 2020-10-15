 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Redding, California may be plunged into a hellish lockdown scenario thanks to a cultish church and twangy cult church musician   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ok, don't tax them.
Fine them into oblivion
and beyond
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is all about money.  Preacher can't make those boat payments unless he gets butts in those seats.  The faithful aren't as faithful with the green unless you're putting on a good show for them.

They've got employees at the coffee shop they have to pay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The real plague is religion.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pull the tax free status on all organized religious institutions. When they complain tell them to pound sand wearing masks and six feet apart. If they don't listen and continue to spread a plague, lock them up and throw away the key.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is all about money.  Preacher can't make those boat payments unless he gets butts in those seats.  The faithful aren't as faithful with the green unless you're putting on a good show for them.

They've got employees at the coffee shop they have to pay.
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Those lighting fixtures are crap.

And that looks like an office building lobby.   I feel The Holy Spirit for sure; he's in suite 208b.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
    " . . . may be . . . "

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Pull the tax free status on all organized religious institutions. When they complain tell them to pound sand wearing masks and six feet apart. If they don't listen and continue to spread a plague, lock them up and throw away the key.


Not taxing religious institutions' charity elements is not taxing a charity. Taxing religious institutions' ministers and business arms is taxing that you would apply to anything else.
Don't tax the food pantry or the homeless shelter.
Do tax the musical performance put on by Doc Terminus.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is smiting still on the table?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bethel is a...unique group. IIRC, they are the ones trying for resurrection through prayer. Another form of Bread and Circuses for the masses. 

I've come to the conclusion the Evangelicals not only believe the virus is God's punishment for sin, but it is their duty to carry out His Will to infect the sinners and thin them out. And if some of them go out because of it, well they are martyrs to the cause.

This is not a repeat of the Black Plague, Smallpox, or Influenza. The garden must constantly be tended to achieve the "crop.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What do you expect?
If you want to live, and especially if you wish to live as a thinking human being, shun organized religion.
Shun it without regard to brand or flavor. It's like the line from Men in Black, paraphrased:
"A religious person may be intelligent, even nice. Religious people are the toxic metal salts of the Earth."
 
