 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Connecticut Post)   Strange slime found on rails slowing trains in CT. Officials consider playing Jackie Wilson to see if conditions improve   (ctpost.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Train, Grand Central Terminal, Locomotive, slip-slide, train attempts, Amtrak, Multiple unit, slippery rail  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 10:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Train people problems.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell him about the twinkie.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a guy in the Atlanta Metro area drive his Corvette into a sharp turn that had a layer of wet leaves across it. No more Corvette or guy after that. DRT.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Talkin' bout' slime on the railroad tracks!
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1984 politics slime me
Youtube -NgYbXxuEJM
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell are you doing riding Metro North anyway? Get back to your bunker you super-spreading a-holes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, I don't get the Jackie Wilson reference. Am I just stupid? Help me!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, I had a friend who got his hands on a gallon of silicon oil from an IBM printer.  There was a siding next to his house that went in to the Kraft factory.  So he painted the rails with the oil.  The switch engine was pushing a couple of tankers in to the factory when the drivers hit the oil and started spinning. Fortunately, the momentum carried the switch through the oil patch and later that day some angry looking yard birds were out sanding the rails.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northbound Slime on a Southbound Track?
 
MoleyRussell'sWart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm sorry, I don't get the Jackie Wilson reference. Am I just stupid? Help me!


Ghostbusters 2
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I'm sorry, I don't get the Jackie Wilson reference. Am I just stupid? Help me!


Here you go...
1989 - Ghostbusters 2 - Statue of Liberty scene (Higher and Higher)
Youtube qpyvDWfK9qs
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonzo317: Schmerd1948: I'm sorry, I don't get the Jackie Wilson reference. Am I just stupid? Help me!

Here you go...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qpyvDWfK​9qs]


Aha! Thanks to both of you. I'm a big fan of Jackie Wilson and I couldn't for the life of me think of a song that had anything to do with slime. Now I are smafterer.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Reet Petite?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: [YouTube video: 1984 politics slime me]


Weird. Alasdair didn't say 'i don't know.'

/dammit. I fell for it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have gone with a Paul "Rhymin'" S-limon or Slip Sliding Away (or both) reference myself
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those poor saps.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess I'm the only one who thought of this

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jackie Wilson improves everything. Sort of like ketchup, salt, or beer.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Jackie Wilson improves everything. Sort of like ketchup, salt, or beer.


Ketchup does not improve everything, that is a filthy lie.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 820x800]


Hell yeah!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.