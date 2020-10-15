 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Look, the conferencing software our company has is great, but can you please come back to the office? We have five years left on our commercial lease. I know I like to collaborate face to face, why don't you give it a shot? Please. We have coffee   (npr.org) divider line
29
    More: Unlikely, Telecommuting, Jamie Dimon, Small office/home office, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, sterile work culture, JPMorgan's younger employees, Remote workers, broader surveys  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 11:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, again, we all wanna go back to normal. We can't yet. That's just how it is.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Yes, again, we all wanna go back to normal. We can't yet. That's just how it is.


I don't.  Zoom calls allow me to participate in meetings and still be productive.  Turn off my camera and mike and continue to code.  Or leave the camera on and look very intent on the meeting.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, again, we all wanna go back to normal. We can't yet. That's just how it is.


Thread over in one.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Yes, again, we all wanna go back to normal. We can't yet. That's just how it is.


But it's been 7 months! Can somebody tell the virus that it's been 7 months?
 
JayCab
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark off, management types who consider subordinates to be their fiefdom. Being in the office isn't about collaboration, it's about control.

/my company is going to "two days in the office a week" whenever the pandemic is over
//not expecting to be back in the office until 2022 at this rate
///third slashie is still in the zoom waiting room because I forgot about that feature
 
trialpha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That article seems like more of a commentary on how useless most meetings are than anything else.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Power. Everything with you f**king hairless apes is about power.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: edmo: Yes, again, we all wanna go back to normal. We can't yet. That's just how it is.

But it's been 7 months! Can somebody tell the virus that it's been 7 months?



preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pinko_Commie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nathan Rawlins, the chief marketing officer at Lucid, said that's because virtual meetings are often a series of monologues where people are often checked out and feel "this meeting is the sort of thing where I could lift weights."

It's nothing to do with the meetings being virtual.  Most meetings that involve more than 3 or maybe 4 people are often pointless for at least 1 "participant" and could have been handled with an email.
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Too many managers can only lead teams that are physically present.  Put them on Zoom, and they have no idea how to make sure the meeting has value and that there is a reason to stay engaged.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WWII was (for the US) three and a half YEARS of not normal.

Stop being such a self-absorbed asshole and suck it up like real Americans did in 1944.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: Power. Everything with you f**king hairless apes is about power.


what do you mean "you f**king hairless apes"?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says there's no vital "creative combustion" happening in virtual settings.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker finds Zoom meetings awful.

And Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella calls them transactional, where "30 minutes into your first video meeting in the morning ... you're fatigued."

If CEOs hadn't helped lobby President Clownshows von Dipshiat to reopen the economy faster, we probably wouldn't need to be working from home at this point. Y'all can go f*ck yourselves.

And Jamie Dimon should be rotting in prison.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PuckinWebGuy: Too many managers can only lead teams that are physically present.  Put them on Zoom, and they have no idea how to make sure the meeting has value and that there is a reason to stay engaged.


Meetings? Have value?

They're not there for value. They're there to justify managers.
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They can blame virtual meetings all the want, but the truth is, everyone's exhausted from stress.

I've been back at work since the end of May and it's just as unproductive here. It sucks because at that point I had just gotten used to it and started getting productive remotely.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People work better together.  Unless they are smelly, anti-social nerds who'd rather be on Fark all day complaining about their boss.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am the only one in our office.  When you come back, be it known that I now fart with impunity and pants are optional for me.  But I do wear a mask.  I'm not a barbarian.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife and I were talking about this last night. Her company split off from Ecolab right when all this started and they're trying to get people back to the office at "50%" without defining what that means - 50% of each department? 50% of each floor? What about teams with only two people, why should it matter if one is at the office?  Ecolab, who still have floors in her building, isn't sending anyone back to the office until next year.  Ecolab has enough money to afford to keep its workers safe.
 
PuckinWebGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is Zoom less productive than in person meetings?  Because you don't have the ability to stop at a desk and hijack a top performer from a different team to supplement the useless team in the meeting.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: WWII was (for the US) three and a half YEARS of not normal.

Stop being such a self-absorbed asshole and suck it up like real Americans did in 1944.


Yeah, but WWII could be won by shooting and bombing and other manly things! How can you expect us to fight a war that must be won by distancing,wearing a mask, and being considerate?It's an entirely different kind of fighting, altogether!
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pinko_Commie: Nathan Rawlins, the chief marketing officer at Lucid, said that's because virtual meetings are often a series of monologues where people are often checked out and feel "this meeting is the sort of thing where I could lift weights."

It's nothing to do with the meetings being virtual.  Most meetings that involve more than 3 or maybe 4 people are often pointless for at least 1 "participant" and could have been handled with an email.


Plus- what's wrong with multitasking?

There are many many meetings where I am there "just in case". My presence is justified by the times I actually am needed, even if most of the time, I am not

So long as I can listen in and pay attention, there is no reason why I can't do something mindless at the same time.

I can't read emails or Fark during those calls because I have to pay attention, but I can mow the lawn or something

In the office, that was just lost time sitting in a conference room. Now I can also walk the dog.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like the CEOs should start getting these from the secret santa exchanges.. If they even do those anymore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trialpha: That article seems like more of a commentary on how useless most meetings are than anything else.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yep.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been working from home since March, and have gone into the office 4 days since then. 1 to work with a dual-monitor setup (note: Buy a 2nd monitor for home), and the other 3 were all-day whiteboard meetings that could have probably been done remotely.

I doubt seriously that we'll be going back full-time any time soon, and even other companies I've been talking too have said they're continuing a WFH posture for the forseeable future....and will likely be scaling back their real-estate holdings, meaning that it's becoming part of strategy.

Which means that I will likely not be in an office much for the next 5 years...and by that point, I'll be looking at scaling back in retirement. I guess I don't need nearly as many suits anymore. Maybe not even pants.
 
elchupacabra
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GalFisk: It's an entirely different kind of fighting, altogether!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: PuckinWebGuy: Too many managers can only lead teams that are physically present.  Put them on Zoom, and they have no idea how to make sure the meeting has value and that there is a reason to stay engaged.

Meetings? Have value?

They're not there for value. They're there to justify managers.


Middle management is a joke anyway. I have seen multiple companies where they promote people to make the salaried exempt employees. So they pile on responsibility and end up paying them less.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Googles Do Nothing - People work better together.  Unless they are smelly, anti-social nerds who'd rather be on Fark all day complaining about their boss.

Yes, they do. They are also easier to control and intimidate.

/I don't smell but am rather nerdy at times...
//I am not the one who is anti-social around here.
///self employed (if you can call it that)... still go on Fark to complain.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those CEOs are just upset that their spouses and children do not show them the same respect and attention they crave and receive in the office.

Do you think they ever empty the trash can in their own office or get their own coffee?  At home I bet they have to.
 
papazit [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow. Lies, damned lies, and this article.

Most of the stories in the article are nameless, "Well I hear that SOME people..." anecdotes. The few bits of data that they present show the opposite story. For example, "40% have noticed decreases in productivity." So, that means that 60% are either the same or MORE productive than they were before.

Many reporters are extroverts. Many managers are extroverts. They're all going a little crazy having to work silently without distractions. The rest of us are absolutely loving it.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.