(WKRN Nashville)   Bobcat apprehended while 'shopping' in Kentucky Dollar General   (wkrn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thread over
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "...we would venture to say that THIS customer won't be graciously allowed back."

Who's going to stop it?
Bobcat goes where he wants to.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first, I was afraid that there was a Dollar General out there serving fried chicken.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nightflight.comView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Academy 2 (1985) - Shopping Spree Scene (5/9) | Movieclips
Youtube kPNy_yGvpKI



/PA2 is a genuinely funny movie and I will defend it
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soft Kitty Warm Kitty
Little Ball Of Fur
Shopping Kitty Pissed Kitty
Grrr Grrr Grrr
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a bobcat, that's a kitten. THIS is a bobcat.

He's eating a 70 pound deer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I agree. At least that's what I told myself when I went to see PA3.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was really more of a 'bob- kitten.'  While headline is technically correct (the best kind!) it does imply a level of danger and mayhem that just isn't there.  I suppose "police apprehend tiny kitten; toss it in the woods' wouldn't generate enough clicks.  I do wonder where mom went though...
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You have an interesting idea of what qualifies as a kitten.

I wouldn't be caught on a Wednesday afternoon trying to catch that rascal.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She was casing out the Family Dollar.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was it there in place of an office chair?

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Cleffer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The answer is "The Boobies".
 
Bruscar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm. One of the feral cats that frequent our backyard, who is a tad bigger and a good deal more skittish than the other cats, looks a bit like that.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Here he is all dressed up, so he can go to Walmart.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It didn't want to get all dressed up to go to Walmart.
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't have to wear a mask!  This is America, gawddammit!  Ma freedommmmmmmssssss.........
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Just another lost kitten while mom is busy shopping.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
eaglerentals.comView Full Size


Yikes.
 
v2micca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only a cat can look adorable while still looking like it wants to murder you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HE'S SO FLUFFYYYYY!!!
[SQEEEEE!]

Yes, ravenous, lethal predator, product of millions of years of evolution, but LOOK AT DA WITTLE PAWS! AND THOSE TOE BEANS!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well you don't look the same either.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

He may be an alcoholic...and a bad lay...but he's not a murderer.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fun Fact: That's John Wayne Gacy's clown makeup
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

"How did you get those scratches all over your face and lose both of your eyes?"

I touched a warcat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He used to be a jerk, but now he's a people guy
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cougar unavailable for comment
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Damn it, I was going with, "uh, normally you can only find the cougar special there."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: HE'S SO FLUFFYYYYY!!!
[SQEEEEE!]

Yes, ravenous, lethal predator, product of millions of years of evolution, but LOOK AT DA WITTLE PAWS! AND THOSE TOE BEANS!


And you have summed up neatly precisely why Mother Nature designed most babies to be cute.

Once in awhile, one slips through quality control but hey, no system is without flaw.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I prefer my cats a little calmer and less deadly. But that's just me.
 
Stochastic Cow [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

And we have evolved to perceive these features as "cute".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Came for Shakes - satisfied.

"YOU SILENT MOTHERfarkERS"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kitty really needs a thorough brushing.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I usually scope out the cougars at DG
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Daww, it's so cuuuuuute!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
"I'm not cute, I'm deadly.  Deeeaaaaaaaaaaadlyyyyyyyyyy!  I'll see you all at HELL'S GATE!  I WILL FEAST ON YOUR ENTRAILS!  I WILL....Could you kindly move me away from the deodorant section, this backdrop is really cramping the impact of my "evil incarnate" soliloquy."
 
