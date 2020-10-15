 Skip to content
(Metro)   Covid students at UK university told they are now regulated to second-class lepers, told to 'wait longer' if there's a fire so the non-infected can get out and live   (metro.co.uk) divider line
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Regulated?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Id prefer leprosy over covid honestly...
 
poot42 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Relegated, subby.

/per peeve
//otherwise interesting
 
padraig
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So what if they don't comply ?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

padraig: So what if they don't comply ?


Further relegation through ASBOs.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Id prefer leprosy over covid honestly...


True - Hansen's Disease is easily treated with a course of antibiotics.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can vocaberlarry!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: I can vocaberlarry!


that's because you study in the liberry
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe don't get c19? Stay home or stay home. Or in this case sent home for not staying at your room
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Apparently the university studies the White Star Line evacuation plans.

"Everyone in steerage has to wait until first class gets in the life boats before coming above decks."
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Id prefer leprosy over covid honestly...


At least you can tell the hooker to keep the tip.

I'll see myself out.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Marcos P: Id prefer leprosy over covid honestly...

True - Hansen's Disease is easily treated with a course of antibiotics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe don't get c19? Stay home or stay home. Or in this case sent home for not staying at your room


I've not been following this too closely in the news, but part of the problem is that students were told it was safe to go back to their halls of residence/flats/whatever, that in-person tuition was going ahead, then when the covid inevitably started to spread, they were locked down.

So, a bunch of students are essentially locked down at their term time addresses, unable to go out, unable to return home, and paying rent for the priviledge.

Farking shiatshow.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a time & a place for the phrase "Kill it with fire" and this was not it.

You hear an alarm & you treat it as if it's real because there's always a good chance that it is. Seconds can be the difference between life or death. What a farking stupid call they made.


\father was a firefighter in his youth
\\have had basic fire fighting training
\\\slashies, yo
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

padraig: So what if they don't comply ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.