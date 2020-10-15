 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Amazing tattoo artist creates extreme optical illusion tattoo on his friends bald head, makes it look like a gaping hole that's sucking the world in (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Cool, Tattoo, Body modification, tattoo artist, Matt Pehrson, clever shading skills, English-language films, Zion Tattoo Company, Instagram page  
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't think it is an optical illusion. Based on his decision to get that tattoo, I'd say that guy has a serious hole in his head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Link goes to Daily Star? Nope. Nuh-uh.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

And, from the looks of it, that shark is not long for this world.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, what an asshat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Can he do chins?"

- Eric Trump and Don Jr.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My head felt like that almost every Sunday morning in my twenties.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My mind feels like that sometimes.
Unfortunately most of my input is from Fark...so not sure what will happen.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a relief, thought it was about Adele
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does the optical illusion work from other angles?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought I was clicking a link to the Instagram page but instead I got treated to a very Ric Romero-ish article by the Daily Star.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

To me every tattoo above the neck says "Save room in jail for me".
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a really cool effect.  But it would only look that cool from a particular angle.  Look at it from the other way and it would be confusing.  Unless it somehow rotates around to appear that way no matter where you see it from.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can you put your penis in that? Asking for a friend
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You divided by zero, didn't you?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's here, by the way:
https://www.instagram.com/mattpehrson​t​attoos/?hl=en

His geometric work is really good and I like how his portfolio features both filtered and non-filtered photos.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

This crap pretty much only works in pictures. It looks great until you see it in person and then it's very meh.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's bad enough waking up every day with the same personality.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Penny for your thoughts...

*watches coin swirl around into the "(Fun)d Funnel Cranium (Trademark Pending)*

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Thanks, Mister Poor Impulse Control, you make fundraising FUN!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

He turned you down, let it go
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You bastard. You divided by zero, didn't you?
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd rather die
Than give him control
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Is this what sgt. Hartman meant by skull farking?
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

He just thought about dividing by zero!  Math is dangerous, yo!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here;s a guy that later in life, will ALWAYS be wearing a hat.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nine Inch Nails - Head Like A Hole (Official Video)
Youtube ao-Sahfy7Hg
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wow, he can do anything
 
