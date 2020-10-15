 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Scots pub drinker has a few too many pints, finds Donald Trump's hair on a pork scratching. Thankfully his pals talk him into preserving it for as long as possible and not get orange sickness   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
8
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's an omen. I'm not entirely certain of what but I know an omen when I see one.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Matt Smith?
*Cue exciting theme music*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I thought pork rinds were a joke snack from the Simpsons that didn't actually exist.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I prefer my pork rinds hairless.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ha!
Wait until they find out we have a horses ass on Air Force 1!
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: I prefer my pork rinds hairless.


Pervert.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pig scratchings?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think it's time for the scottish equivalent to a intervention.
 
