(NBC News)   Scientists do not back the White House plan to send wave after wave of Americans at Covid-19 until it hits its preset kill count and shuts down   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Operation kill the olds is a go!

After all, if the Government reopens everything Americans will all feel comfortable eating in crowded restaurants and getting on packed planes as more and more people are getting sick and the news is reporting that hospitals are out of beds.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You suck!"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traditionally trump's plan would be considered a concerted effort to kill millions of people and he and his supporters would face a war crimes tribunal for it. 2020 needs to end
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, that's a great spin. Just change the goalposts to "everyone should get it" and BOOM, the virus is doing exactly what the government planned.

"It's not a bug, it's a feature"
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [cdn.quotesgram.com image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: Operation kill the olds is a go!

After all, if the Government reopens everything Americans will all feel comfortable eating in crowded restaurants and getting on packed planes as more and more people are getting sick and the news is reporting that hospitals are out of beds.


That's what makes me scratch my head. I get the rich old white farks not giving a shiat about AIDS as that didn't affect them until AIDS tainted blood started to pop up. But COVID kills a lot of old people. They're the primary demographic killed by it. Yet they refuse to do anything to stop it. 

It's not even a death cult thing as the leaders of Cults make sure it's their underlings that die and suffer, not them.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty good analogy there subby.  Trump and Brannigan are equally incompetent and painfully unaware of it.  Zapp isn't aggressively hateful and mean-spirited though, so we'd most likely be better off if he were president.

I've always thought Pence looked like an evil Race Bannon, so I guess Trump is an evil Zapp Brannigan.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Ken S.: Operation kill the olds is a go!

After all, if the Government reopens everything Americans will all feel comfortable eating in crowded restaurants and getting on packed planes as more and more people are getting sick and the news is reporting that hospitals are out of beds.

That's what makes me scratch my head. I get the rich old white farks not giving a shiat about AIDS as that didn't affect them until AIDS tainted blood started to pop up. But COVID kills a lot of old people. They're the primary demographic killed by it. Yet they refuse to do anything to stop it. 

It's not even a death cult thing as the leaders of Cults make sure it's their underlings that die and suffer, not them.


Well, he thinks he is immune to it now, so obviously he doesn't care about it anymore.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Traditionally trump's plan would be considered a concerted effort to kill millions of people and he and his supporters would face a war crimes tribunal for it. 2020 needs to end


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Traditionally trump's plan would be considered a concerted effort to kill millions of people and he and his supporters would face a war crimes tribunal for it. 2020 needs to end


Bad news:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Come on, people! This is the herd mentality we trained all yesterday afternoon for.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Ken S.: Operation kill the olds is a go!

After all, if the Government reopens everything Americans will all feel comfortable eating in crowded restaurants and getting on packed planes as more and more people are getting sick and the news is reporting that hospitals are out of beds.

That's what makes me scratch my head. I get the rich old white farks not giving a shiat about AIDS as that didn't affect them until AIDS tainted blood started to pop up. But COVID kills a lot of old people. They're the primary demographic killed by it. Yet they refuse to do anything to stop it. 

It's not even a death cult thing as the leaders of Cults make sure it's their underlings that die and suffer, not them.


I think it is disproportionately killing poor minorities atleast in America, and poor around the world
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: thatboyoverthere: Ken S.: Operation kill the olds is a go!

After all, if the Government reopens everything Americans will all feel comfortable eating in crowded restaurants and getting on packed planes as more and more people are getting sick and the news is reporting that hospitals are out of beds.

That's what makes me scratch my head. I get the rich old white farks not giving a shiat about AIDS as that didn't affect them until AIDS tainted blood started to pop up. But COVID kills a lot of old people. They're the primary demographic killed by it. Yet they refuse to do anything to stop it. 

It's not even a death cult thing as the leaders of Cults make sure it's their underlings that die and suffer, not them.

I think it is disproportionately killing poor minorities atleast in America, and poor around the world


Yup.  That's why the rich old people are ok with letting the virus run rampant.  They're arrogant enough to think that they won't catch it, or even if they do that their money will protect them.  And if it takes down some of their peers in the process, well you can't make an omelette without breaking some eggs.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those "calculations" of death tolls assume we have infinite medical capacity for the spike of people getting sick. We don't, and we're already pushing the limits with the amounts we have reached. It's just a ridiculous concept.
/not to mention the permanent physiological and neurological damage of the survivors
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another friendly reminder that the GOP's rush to reopen began in April when the CDC's scienticians figured out that minorities and poor people are more likely than rich white people to catch covid, develop life-long complications from covid, and die from covid.

Also, the "peaceful" protesters who were marching into Democratic-controlled state legislatures and Democratic governors' mansions were brandishing rifles and carrying swastikas.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well scientists, what would they know?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Traditionally trump's plan would be considered a concerted effort to kill millions of people and he and his supporters would face a war crimes tribunal for it. 2020 needs to end


We already have the documents proving their crimes were committed with malice aforethought and intent to murder political opponents (Traitor Kushner's admission that they trashcanned their own response plan after deciding it would kill more Democrats).

Which is itself another crime against humanity. I think that makes three now?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans lie as usual.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: WillofJ2: thatboyoverthere: Ken S.: Operation kill the olds is a go!

After all, if the Government reopens everything Americans will all feel comfortable eating in crowded restaurants and getting on packed planes as more and more people are getting sick and the news is reporting that hospitals are out of beds.

That's what makes me scratch my head. I get the rich old white farks not giving a shiat about AIDS as that didn't affect them until AIDS tainted blood started to pop up. But COVID kills a lot of old people. They're the primary demographic killed by it. Yet they refuse to do anything to stop it. 

It's not even a death cult thing as the leaders of Cults make sure it's their underlings that die and suffer, not them.

I think it is disproportionately killing poor minorities atleast in America, and poor around the world

Yup.  That's why the rich old people are ok with letting the virus run rampant.  They're arrogant enough to think that they won't catch it, or even if they do that their money will protect them.  And if it takes down some of their peers in the process, well you can't make an omelette without breaking some eggs.


Yeah sadly the level of apathy from people the virus isn't hitting as hard is not getting any better, it all started with essential workers to keep people's lives convenient.  Essential became disposable
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Being a disciple of science and  a staunch believer of reason myself, I will withhold any judgement  or comment until I heard from Dr Demonsperm
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So give the virus more chances to mutate, something a virus likes to do, what could go wrong?*

* Other than all those dead people.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you look at who is pulling their strings (i.e. Russia and China) then the "why" becomes obvious: Though neither like each other, they both agree that they want America removed from the board.

This is their plan to make that happen.  They want to see an America with a death toll so high that it will never recover.  An America at war with itself, led by morons and crippled into global irrelevancy.

And the Republicans will happily give them that, because "stigginit" is today is more important than having a country to live in tomorrow.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hammettman: So give the virus more chances to mutate, something a virus likes to do, what could go wrong?*

* Other than all those dead people.


If everyone is dead the virus can't spread, new campaign slogan
 
Oysterman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

red230: cretinbob: [cdn.quotesgram.com image 600x600]

[Fark user image image 201x251]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It won't make a difference. Trump has found his Trofim Lysenko in the form of Scott Atlas and once again innocent lives will be sacrificed on the altar of ignorance. So keep wearing your mask, keep washing your hands with soap, keep social distancing and vote that diseased orange wankgizzard out.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: That's a pretty good analogy there subby.  Trump and Brannigan are equally incompetent and painfully unaware of it.  Zapp isn't aggressively hateful and mean-spirited though, so we'd most likely be better off if he were president.

I've always thought Pence looked like an evil Race Bannon, so I guess Trump is an evil Zapp Brannigan.


I could go to the wiki and list all of Zapps issues. Even if he is portrayed as a dope who isn't as bad as he seems, he got women banned from the military because of his rapeyness. He repeatedly sacrifices his crew on the nimbus to death because as long as he can still fly it is fine. And he is good pals with Nixon.

Nuff said.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: It won't make a difference. Trump has found his Trofim Lysenko in the form of Scott Atlas and once again innocent lives will be sacrificed on the altar of ignorance. So keep wearing your mask, keep washing your hands with soap, keep social distancing and vote that diseased orange wankgizzard out.


So when it comes to the dangers of covid Atlas shrugged
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: hammettman: So give the virus more chances to mutate, something a virus likes to do, what could go wrong?*

* Other than all those dead people.

If everyone is dead the virus can't spread, new campaign slogan


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Gordon Bennett: It won't make a difference. Trump has found his Trofim Lysenko in the form of Scott Atlas and once again innocent lives will be sacrificed on the altar of ignorance. So keep wearing your mask, keep washing your hands with soap, keep social distancing and vote that diseased orange wankgizzard out.

So when it comes to the dangers of covid Atlas shrugged


If only Trump would go ahead and fark right off to Galt's Gulch.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Scientists do not back White House plan to _______" is an evergreen headline for at least another 97 days.  Possibly longer.
 
drxym
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Herd immunity is an effective and proven way to treat diseases. For example the black death wiped out entire communities and killed millions as it ravaged Europe. But did it come back later and wipe out millions more people? Well yes actually it did, but the point still stands.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: If you look at who is pulling their strings (i.e. Russia and China) then the "why" becomes obvious:


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is one of many expressions from an artist named Jenny Holzer. I wasn't aware of her until 3013...er...I mean 1992, or so. I've posted a few times to Fark since Trump's Russian exploits were a number of subby's concern in 1999...er...I mean 2016, or so, and not a few Fakers were convinced "un-indicted co-conspirator" was a tag to carry the water of SNL's Complicit sketch targeting Ivanka Trump starring Thora Birch...er...I mean Scarlett Johansson.

Positing that China and Russia pull the strings of democratically elected leaders in the United States is a blast of guff sufficient to stop the flow of water of Robert Kennedy's grave and spark a fart blast from his brother's.

Meddle? Is that what Russia did? Meddle? What a nosy neighbor does when you watch TV with your spouse and children without drawing a shade and gossips about it to your other neighbor loud enough for you to hear.

Oh, wait. That's a game named Chinese Whispers...or telephone...or something, or maybe it's not.

When did the Chinese definitively know and hide a novel virus expected since SARS? Was it December? November? But when W.H.O. was formally informed in late January, had the Obama administration not prepared specialists and inventories for events predicted and expected long before that?

...And when the United States formerly protested China wouldn't permit every Tom, Dick, and spy wannabe to poke around its "wet" markets to determine for themselves what clinical analysis had determined, Trump sent an evacuation plane for any US Citizen "trapped" behind the walls of an authoritarian dictatorship that could NEVER mitigate ANY malady as well as the US could...

I didn't get on that plane and I'm able to post about it today by some likelihood difficult to articulate in numbers but rather easy to qualify as a narrative...

As your post does: Go ahead; Establish blame before you begin to realize solution because then it all makes sense?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

incendi: WillofJ2: Gordon Bennett: It won't make a difference. Trump has found his Trofim Lysenko in the form of Scott Atlas and once again innocent lives will be sacrificed on the altar of ignorance. So keep wearing your mask, keep washing your hands with soap, keep social distancing and vote that diseased orange wankgizzard out.

So when it comes to the dangers of covid Atlas shrugged

If only Trump would go ahead and fark right off to Galt's Gulch.


I can just be thankful trump probably never read the book otherwise it would probably have been his manifesto right now.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We need something like this for covid. So people can see the affect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Why not? It worked perfectly fine on the Nazi's!" -Zhukov
 
