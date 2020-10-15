 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Monty Python almost called it: instead of Whizzo's Crunchy Frog Chocolate it is Woolworths Crunchy Frog Salad   (9news.com.au) divider line
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, they could have bit into the actual salad from Woolworths.

My question is how they told the one slimy, green, foul tasting bit apart from the frog.

"Fresh food people", my arse.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Woolworths is still a thing
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woolwoths still exists?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Woolwoths still exists?


Huge in Australia. One in most shopping precincts. Not my choice of supermarket, I prefer to go to the locally owned option, but if I'm on foot and picking up beers too then my local Woolies is pretty convenient because it's near the pub.

/Can't buy alcohol in supermarkets where I live
 
bass555 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they took the bones out, it wouldn't be crunchy
 
solcofn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn chazwozzers
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Shhh! Everyone else will want one!"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lark's vomit?!?!
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Tyrone Slothrop: Woolwoths still exists?

Huge in Australia. One in most shopping precincts. Not my choice of supermarket, I prefer to go to the locally owned option, but if I'm on foot and picking up beers too then my local Woolies is pretty convenient because it's near the pub.

/Can't buy alcohol in supermarkets where I live


We have them in Germany too, but they're a general discount shop. A step up from a dollar store, but they definitely don't carry fresh food here
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/I got nothing
//Halfabee was here
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife used to work as a waitress in their cafe ages ago 1965? . The manager was so cheap he made all the waitresses sew up their pockets so they couldn't steal the tips. At the end of the week he would open up the tip box and split up the profits. My father in law used to have lunch there and gave his daughter a generous twenty five cent tip.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They used to have a deal that if you popped a balloon there was a price inside that could win a discount on your sundae. She hated the job and put one penny in all the balloons so the manager was angry that he didn't make much profit that day.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cakeman: My wife used to work as a waitress in their cafe ages ago 1965? . The manager was so cheap he made all the waitresses sew up their pockets so they couldn't steal the tips. At the end of the week he would open up the tip box and split up the profits. My father in law used to have lunch there and gave his daughter a generous twenty five cent tip.


25 cent tip 55 years ago was probably not bad. She must have served his salad with extra frog.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.