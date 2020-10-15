 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   What's worse for a Black teen with a 3.9 GPA, who plays football and runs his own nonprofit organization: driving home late at night with a cracked taillight or getting pulled over by university cops for a cracked taillight?   (al.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Police, Constable, Police officer, mother of 17-year-old Caleb Crutcher, Police brutality, Law enforcement, actions of a campus police officer, Chanda Mills Crutcher  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 6:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
a cracked tail light? So like a tail light that was working just fine?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay... I haven't looked at TFA yet and I'm absolutely cringing inside. Subby, or someone else braver than me right now: please tell me he didn't get murdered by university cops, right? I couldn't deal with that right now.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They asked racist questions, but he's physically fine.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Okay... I haven't looked at TFA yet and I'm absolutely cringing inside. Subby, or someone else braver than me right now: please tell me he didn't get murdered by university cops, right? I couldn't deal with that right now.


His wounds are the same as the rest of us, mental anguish at the sorry state of this nation. Otherwise, I'm sure he's never been better.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Something's cracked
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I don't feel that we should 'Defund the Police.' This is not an anti-police post. This is an anti-poor policing post," she wrote. "UAH has to do better!! The officer that pulled my son over was ignorant and poorly trained..."

If he pulls you over and asks if you have weed, crack, or a dead hooker in your car right off the bat because he was black, you might want to change sides.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It would be a lot cooler if you did
 
payattention
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA -"We are continuously looking for ways to improve our service to the UAH and Huntsville communities. We will use this as a learning and training opportunity."

In other words, 'this is the first time we have been called out for being racist, authoritarian buttwipes and since that lady went viral with this, and since we can find no way to sweep it under the rug... we will change.' Just S.O.P. in the Great Melting Pot!

/a term that I have not heard since I was in school
//a term that used to celebrate the diverse people and cultures we have
///wonder why we don't hear that phrase anymore?
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just installed a dashcam with interior view into my car.  Will be installing one into Mrs. SLEZE's car in the next day or so.  I suggest that everyone do the same to document shiat like this.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Considering the history of the original purpose of Police departments, he's lucky to have survived.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need to Defund and abolish.  We will be able to start fixing this problem in January.   It is terrible to see endless stories like this.  I am grateful he was not physically harmed, but he will have PTSD for life.  This is wrong.  We are on tbe wrong side of history on this issue
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xai: a cracked tail light? So like a tail light that was working just fine?


Possibly some white light from the naked bulb was showing. White lights are only allowed for reverse lights, so that's something to be fixed promptly.

Still doesn't excuse the behavior of police. It's a legit traffic stop that can be handled with a "fix it ticket" if they do that around there.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clearly the cracked headlight was a sign and he must be a serial jaywalker too so 20 years to life for those unforgivable crimes.
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: a cracked tail light? So like a tail light that was working just fine?


I believe that the traditional routine is

"I pulled you over because you have a cracked tail light."

"But I don't have a cracked tail light."

FX: Truncheon swings, crunching noise

"Looks cracked to me."
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groppet: Clearly the cracked headlight was a sign and he must be a serial jaywalker too so 20 years to life for those unforgivable crimes.


Jaywalking is an instant death penalty offense.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back when I was going to school, a 3.9 GPA was awesome, but I can't tell anymore.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xai: a cracked tail light? So like a tail light that was working just fine?


No no, the tail light was on crack. And was probably hiding a dead hooker too.

/those tail lights are hardcore gangstas
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: groppet: Clearly the cracked headlight was a sign and he must be a serial jaywalker too so 20 years to life for those unforgivable crimes.

Jaywalking is an instant death penalty offense.


Username checks out.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting that A- was probably the worst thing.
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ohhh, that's a trick question, submitter. I'm not falling for that one. The "worse" part is being black.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Alabama.
"Gosh, this is exactly the way my dad described it from when he worked here in the 1950s. It hasn't changed a bit."
"And we like it that way."

Huntsville really is better than the rest of the state, but that is not challenging.

/I can't begin to explain how much I loathed Montgomery Alabama.  That place is a festering sore on America's anus.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.