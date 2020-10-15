 Skip to content
(Five Thirty-Eight)   Contractor in Allegheny County, PA (home of Pittsburgh), mailed incorrect ballots to almost 29,000 people. Franklin County, OH (home of Columbus), sent the wrong ballots to almost 50,000 voters last week. See a pattern?   (fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
6
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pattern is corruption.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not from the headline, no.
 
jake3988
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People make mistakes.

Summit County (county next to Cuyahoga, home of Cleveland) had the same thing happened.

They noticed the problem and resent all the ballots.

Not everything is a conspiracy.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Not from the headline, no.


They both have the word "County" in the name. I bet the next one will too.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jake3988: People make mistakes.

Summit County (county next to Cuyahoga, home of Cleveland) had the same thing happened.

They noticed the problem and resent all the ballots.

Not everything is a conspiracy.


Which is why voting early is so important. You can fix mistakes now. When shenanigans cause mile long lines on voting day it can't be fixed in time.
 
