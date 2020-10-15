 Skip to content
(Vox)   Germany has managed to handle Covid-19 better than its neighbors, and now we know how   (vox.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 4:30 AM



Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because Germans are orderly as fark and understand expertise and authority. Um, obviously this had consequences, but they do value science above almost anyone else on earth.

Strangely, they're farking terrible at standing in lines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have any leftover Oktoberfest beer, roast chicken and covid-free girls in dirndls feel free to send them my way.

/just trying to do my part
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they figured out some kind of final solution to the crisis?
 
Rezurok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Have they figured out some kind of final solution to the crisis?


They must have, otherwise we'd be hearing all about their struggle.
 
DBAFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
yes, and now the numbers are going back up.....

But, I am ready for quarantine and teleworking....
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This neither proves, nor disproves, the hypothesis that Germans love David Hasselhoff.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kraln
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Because Germans are orderly as fark and understand expertise and authority.


FTFA: Germany was lucky, very lucky--currently doing worse than at the beginning of all this nonsense.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kraln: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Because Germans are orderly as fark and understand expertise and authority.

FTFA: Germany was lucky, very lucky--currently doing worse than at the beginning of all this nonsense.


You should he have read the entire thing and not have stopped at the first sentence of item 1.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What, actually listening to the scientists actually works?

And their leader having object permanence helps as well...
 
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's beer and lederhosen, isn't it?
 
