(Abc.net.au)   Minsc has been training the magpies in Australia. "First it struck my left eye and when it landed back on the ground, I didn't drop my food and so it attacked me again in the right eye"   (abc.net.au) divider line
Willy-Pete23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Jump on my beak while you can, evil... I won't be as gentle!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Magpies and rangers everywhere, rejoice!!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The local magpies come into my office at work, take food from my hand and sing songs to me.
Maybe it's just you.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magpies live 30 years or so, it's generally the males who are agressive and they work out they don't need to be generally from about age 5 so it's not an issue with most maggies.

I used to get swooped back in my fit cycling days. I'd cycle up through some semi rural hills roads and one particular magpie used to target me I suspect for entertainment as much as protecting the nest. I was once coming down the hill, doing 60 or so kilometers/hr and I looked over my shoulder to see if the magpie was coming. He was right next to my helmet, he backed off as I looked at him. Amazing experience.
 
SJKebab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Down: The local magpies come into my office at work, take food from my hand and sing songs to me.
Maybe it's just you.


Yep. They're not far off crows when it comes to intelligence and memory, and they're always happy to have an easy meal over a hard fought one.  I'm guessing he is a coont to Maggies, and they know it.

I have a family of them in my yard.  Or maybe they have a family of humans. Can't be sure.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to piss of birds, stay away from corvidae species.

Damn near smart as monkeys, can remember faces, and can tell other birds about you, plus that whole they can fly thing.
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Collingwood supporter.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alcaste
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Done in one, two, AND three.

GO FOR THE EYES, BIRD. GO FOR THE EYES. EEAARGH
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Even though mine is well fed and it is bed time, she is sitting on my monitor watching me eat my lasagna and wondering if I will let her have any (no she has had dinner and should be in bed.)
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wrong bird, but the lesson is relevant.
 
SJKebab
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Even though mine is well fed and it is bed time, she is sitting on my monitor watching me eat my lasagna and wondering if I will let her have any (no she has had dinner and should be in bed.)


You have an indoor Maggie?  Can I see?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bob Down: The local magpies come into my office at work, take food from my hand and sing songs to me.
Maybe it's just you.


Yup, if you feed your local magpies, they're not going to be stupid enough to attack you. Which is fine as long as you stay local.
/Should have fed that mother.
//Bread ain't great for birds, but I'd rather offer that than my goddamned eyeballs.
 
Whoatherebabie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As someone who lives not that far from Sale, Victoria, Australia, I'd suggest the locals need to be a lot nicer to the birdies.  They're sick of that shiat, and Magpies that are sick of that shiat go to ground and Strike upwards.  (The shopping centre at Sale is a known natural habitat of the Australian Bogan)
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see that magpie is familiar with "to the pain".
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SJKebab: Langdon_777: Even though mine is well fed and it is bed time, she is sitting on my monitor watching me eat my lasagna and wondering if I will let her have any (no she has had dinner and should be in bed.)

You have an indoor Maggie?  Can I see?


I am not a big photo taker, but I shall endeavour to take some so I can show her off.  I rescued her from the road as a fledgling, then made the serious mistake of keeping her for too long before releasing her, so her chances of surviving outside on her own are slim.  That was 3 years ago. She isn't much of a pet really but we have our moments.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kid Gets Chased By Bird On His Scooter
Youtube O5218BB0PwQ
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: SJKebab: Langdon_777: Even though mine is well fed and it is bed time, she is sitting on my monitor watching me eat my lasagna and wondering if I will let her have any (no she has had dinner and should be in bed.)

You have an indoor Maggie?  Can I see?

I am not a big photo taker, but I shall endeavour to take some so I can show her off.  I rescued her from the road as a fledgling, then made the serious mistake of keeping her for too long before releasing her, so her chances of surviving outside on her own are slim.  That was 3 years ago. She isn't much of a pet really but we have our moments.


Ah, I was wondering about that. Does she speak to other magpies?
 
