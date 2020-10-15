 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Passed gas leads to street closure in Austin   (fox7austin.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Austin, Texas, 11th Street, downtown Austin, block of W. 11th Street, fire crews, Texas, Criminal Justice Center, chlorine gas release  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once cleared out a 10-person poker game for 10 minutes. But an entire block? That's talent.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me!  I blame the Tex-Mex.

/that's a lie
//I can't hate you, Tex-Mex
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A fart joke on my FARK dot com?

It's more likely than you think.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.