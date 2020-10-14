 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Wildlife photos that didn't quite meet the requirements of National Geographic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like the "crocodile."
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you hate giving clicks to the Daily Fail, here's the original on Bored Panda.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How did the crocodile get up on the roof?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taking care of the obvious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
in other news, the daily fail warns of vicious thai roof crocodiles. be alert for these big guys on holiday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Fark user image 313x313]


FTA:

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


A CHALLENGER APPEARS!
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: How did the crocodile get up on the roof?


To get to the other side.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's not forget our favorite ursine aviator!

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like Jean-Claude VanDamme has somehow figured out what body he will be reincarnated into.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe in the 70's, but National Geographic's standards have plummeted through the floor and into the crust of the Earth.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Took this in Lincoln Park, Mi. Ecorse Creek South Branch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Took this in Lincoln Park, Mi. Ecorse Creek South Branch.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Another view
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
